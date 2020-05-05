24 hours in pictures, 5 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 A surfer protests against lockdown regulations in Cape Town, South Africa, 05 May 2020. Under current lockdown level 4 regulations beaches remain closed and it is illegal to surf or to run and walk on the beach. South Africa has moved its total lockdown to a slightly less restricted level 4 lockdown part of a government risk adjusted strategy to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 2/12 Parts of the Setswetla Informal Settlement are pictured, 5 May 2020, as the MMC for Housing in the City of Joburg Mlungisi Mabaso was visiting the area as well as transitional relocation areas for de-densification of Setswetla Informal Settlement. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 3/12 A man wearing a face mask walks in front of advertisement promoting good hand washing practices, on a rainy day in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 May 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA 4/12 Olievenhoutbosch residents can be seen queuing with wheel barrows outside a school, 5 May 2020, Pretoria. 30 000 homes were sponsored food parcels by Telesure Investments in conjunction with Mahlasedi foundation, people in the community offered to deliver the parcels to resident’s homes with their wheelbarrows for R20 per delivery. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/12 Olievenhoutbosch residents can be seen unpacking a truck outside a school, 5 May 2020, Pretoria. 30 000 homes were sponsored food parcels by Telesure Investments in conjunction with Mahlasedi foundation, people in the community offered to deliver the parcels to resident’s homes with their wheelbarrows for R20 per delivery. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/12 Seated on desks arranged to maintain social distancing, novice Thai Buddhist monks wearing face shields and protective face masks, attend a lesson at Wat Molilokayaram monastic educational institute in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 April 2020 (issued 05 May 2020). The traditional Buddhist temples in Thailand have adopted innovative measures like setting up sanitizing tunnels and making masks to join the fight against COVID-19. Not only have the monks added an orange mask to their attire – which has remained largely unchanged since the time of Buddha (2,500 years ago) – but also make their own sanitizers. They have also been distributing food to those who have lost their incomes due to the crisis. Several monasteries have completely stopped going out for morning alms while some have reduced the numbers of monks going outside, while wearing protective masks and sometimes face shields in an effort to help prevent the spread of the COVID 19 disease pandemic caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 7/12 Michelle van Rooyen (R), a staff member gets ready to take a blood sample from a volunteer at the start of a clinical trial being set up by TASK, a clinical research organisation based in Cape Town, to see whether the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, which is given to babies in the country to protect them against tuberculosis, helps limit the damage caused by COVID-19, at a Hospital in Cape Town on May 4, 2020. Clinical trails start today at the hospital, where booster shots of the BCG vaccine will now be administered to 250 health workers and a placebo given to another 250. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 8/12 Beneficiaries walk away with food parcels at a food distribution at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD, on May 4, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a package of economic and social support measures worth more than $26 billion, of which about 10 percent is earmarked for aid to the poor. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 9/12 A member of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit on COVID-19 coronavirus wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) push the isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system during their demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 10/12 Members of the Tshwane Special Infection Unit on COVID-19 coronavirus wearing protective face masks pose for a photograph with their Infectious Unit Ambulance after completing a demonstration exercise at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 11/12 A driver wearing a face mask sits at the wheel of his mini bus taxi ready to receive commuters at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto, Johannesburg, on May 5, 2020. – Around 1.5 million South Africans returned to work from May 1 as stay-at-home measures were eased and some businesses allowed to partially resume their operations under strict health conditions. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 12/12 A Muslim religious scholar prays at the Jummah Masjid Mosque during the Islamic Holy month of Ramadan in Colombo on May 4, 2020. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.