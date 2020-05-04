24 hours in pictures, 4 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 An elderly woman sits inside a car to shield from the cold as other pensioners queue early morning in Johannesburg, on May 4, 2020 to receive their South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grants. Elderly and disabled people were not able to collect their grant at the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Johannesburg CBD offices despite having queued for several hours. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 2/12 A cyclist rides over the Emmarentia Dam wall on day 39 of the national lockdown as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 May 2020. Stage 5 lockdown ended 30 April 2020 as stage 4 was implemented with the slight easing of the lockdown allowing people to exercise between 6 to 9am within five kilometres of their house. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 3/12 An ultra orthodox Jewish family walks through a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, located a few kilometres from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, 30 April 2020. Many Israelis took advantage to go out and travel around the country as the government eased the restrictions after a lockdown during Israel’s Independence Day in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN 4/12 Aircrafts fly above monument to Soviet writer Vladimir Mayakovsky during a rehearsal for the forthcoming Victory Day air parade in Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2020. Russia postponed the planned on 09 May military parade in the Red Square in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in WWII due to situation with spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. But the air parade and fireworks will take place, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Picture: EPA-EFE/Yuri Kochetkov 5/12 Residents wearing facemasks line up in a queue outside the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office for new registrations and biometric verification under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Peshawar on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) 6/12 SASSA beneficiaries queue outside Jabulani Mall, Soweto, 4 May 2020, for their grants, some were asked to come back tomorrow as queues were too long for processing. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 7/12 People ride their bicycle and stroll across Piazza del Duomo on May 4, 2020 in Milan as Italy starts to ease its lockdown, during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Stir-crazy Italians will be free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks on May 4, 2020 as Europe’s hardest-hit country eases back the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) 8/12 Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula can be seen on the Gautrain bus during his inspection of Gautrain’s readiness to transport commuters on the first day of opperations during level 4 of the lockdown, 4 May 2020, in Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/12 A man gestures while protesting in front of cart carrying the body of Vitallis Ochilo Owino at Muthaiga Police Station, Nairobi, Kenya, on May 4, 2020. 39-year-old Vitallis Ochilo Owino was allegedly beaten to death by Police officers the previous night in the Mathare slums of Nairobi while walking in the streets after curfew hours. The Police officers were patrolling the area as they enforced the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the Kenyan Government as a measure to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. Human Rights activist are claiming that COVID-19 coronavirus-related police brutality has already killed more people in Kenya than coronavirus itself. The Government of Kenya has already confirmed 465 positive coronavirus cases while expressing their worry about the rising number of cases in the last few days. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP) 10/12 A man sells masks outside Jabulani Mall, Soweto, 4 May 2020. Wearing masks outside is obligatory under the restrictions of Level 4 lockdown that started on 1 May 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 11/12 A man cycles down Rue de Rivoli in Paris, France, 04 May 2020. France is currently under lockdown in an attempt to stop the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease, but the French government plans to loosen containment measures and traffic restrictions from 11 May. One of the proposed measures to loosen the lockdown, referred to as ‘deconfinement’, is to turn one of Paris’ busiest and most high-traffic streets, Rue de Rivoli, into a pedestrian and bicycle-only street. The purpose would be to incentivise commuters returning to work to use bicycles, in order to aleviate the number and density of passengers in the city’s over-saturated public transport metro system, and keep safe social-distancing practices in place. Picture: EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON 12/12 A South African cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus jubatus) looks at the camera from within his enclosure at the Dresden Zoo in Dresden, eastern Germany, 04 May 2020. Due to the contact restrictions that were implemented in a bid to slow down the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease, the zoo had been closed for more than six weeks. The animal park reopened on 04 May as Germany begins to loosen certain lockdown measures. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

