24 hours in pictures, 29 April 2020

A a pot of home-cooked food is carried from a private home by volunteers for the grassroots charity, Hope for Vrededorp, en route to a daily food distribution in the impoverished district of Vrededorp in Johannesburg, on April 28, 2020. The group home cooks almost 100 meals everyday since the beginning of South Africa lockdown, and distribute them to the needy residents of the neighbourhood. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A South African man puts his hand to his chest in a gesture of gratitude after receiving a hot meal in the informal settlement of Masincedane which is a beneficiary of the 9 Miles Project and Hope Southern Africa (HOSA) COVID-19 feeding scheme in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 April 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion Rand (24.7 billion euro) economic relief package aimed at helping some of the poorest citizens amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The 9 Miles Project in partnership with HOSA feeds over 1,500 people from vulnerable coastal communities across Cape Town. Now with extreme lockdown measures in place, food security is a major issue in the country. South Africa is on a total lockdown until the end of April when it will move to a slightly less restricted level 4 lockdown part of a government risk adjusted strategy to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A South African woman prepares a hot meal for the community in the informal settlement of Masincedane which is a beneficiary of the 9 Miles Project and Hope Southern Africa (HOSA) COVID-19 feeding scheme in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 April 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion Rand (24.7 billion euro) economic relief package aimed at helping some of the poorest citizens amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The 9 Miles Project in partnership with HOSA feeds over 1,500 people from vulnerable coastal communities across Cape Town. Now with extreme lockdown measures in place, food security is a major issue in the country. South Africa is on a total lockdown until the end of April when it will move to a slightly less restricted level 4 lockdown part of a government risk adjusted strategy to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
AirAsia aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang on April 29, 2020. AirAsia resumes domestic flight operations in Malaysia on April 29, while government maintains Movement Control Order limiting activities of people as a measure to combat the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
An employee carries a goal during a training session at the club’s training grounds in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on April 29, 2020 amid the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
A woman wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, works in her seafood stall at a market in Shanghai on April 29, 2020. China’s economy shrank for the first time in decades last quarter as the coronavirus paralysed the country, in a historic blow to the Communist Party’s pledge of continued prosperity in return for unquestioned political power. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
A sculpture is seen outside the Circa Gallery as the streets of the city remain empty on day 34 of the national lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 April 2020.
South Africa is under nationwide lockdown in a bid to halt the wide spread of coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A view of Gondola boats moored in Piazza San Marco square in Venice, northern Italy, 28 April 2020 (issued 29 April 2020), during a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Despite the lockdown and full absence of people, the scenery of the Italian squares and monuments remain fascinating. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI
A volunteer for the grassroots charity, Hope for Vrededorp, reaches out to a man with a container of home-cooked food, at a daily food distribution in the impoverished district of Vrededorp in Johannesburg, on April 28, 2020. The group home cooks almost 100 meals everyday since the beginning of South Africa lockdown, and distribute them to the needy residents of the neighbourhood. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Children play in water to beat the heat during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan amid lockdown of the Sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 disease pandemic in Karachi, Pakistan, 28 April 2020. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a warehouse construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul, South Korea, 29 April 2020. The blaze left at least 36 workers dead and 10 others injured. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A boat built by the constructor Andrzej Jungst, in which he planned to live and spend the rest of his life, in Gorzyce Wielkie (Greater Poland Voivodeship), Poland 29 April 2020. To build the watercraft, it uses, among others wooden elements recovered from the demolition of the house in which he currently lives. It will be powered by an internal combustion engine and sails. The figure of a builder is the motif of the recently made film ‘Float’ by Marcin Bieganski, about a man dismantling his house to build a boat. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMASZ WOJTASIK
Ballet dancer Ricardo Castellanos practices at his parents’ home in Barcelona, Spain, 29 April 2020. This year’s World Dance Day is being different for almost all dancers around the world as the coronavirus crisis continues in various countries, and many have to continue their routines at home. Ricardo, who was currently living in Norway because of his job as a ballet dancer, decided to spend his confinement at his parents’ home in Barcelona to take advantage of his parents’ job, both of them are dance teachers, and the three of them continue their dancing sessions together at home. International Dance Day is annually celebrated on 29 April. Picture: EPA-EFE/Marta Perez
An Indian man takes a holy dip in Ganges river during lockdown to combat coronavirus pandemic at Kolkata, Eastern India,29 April 2020. According to media reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India’s initial 21-day lockdown will be extended until 03 May 2020 in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
