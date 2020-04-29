24 hours in pictures, 29 April 2020

13/14

Ballet dancer Ricardo Castellanos practices at his parents’ home in Barcelona, Spain, 29 April 2020. This year’s World Dance Day is being different for almost all dancers around the world as the coronavirus crisis continues in various countries, and many have to continue their routines at home. Ricardo, who was currently living in Norway because of his job as a ballet dancer, decided to spend his confinement at his parents’ home in Barcelona to take advantage of his parents’ job, both of them are dance teachers, and the three of them continue their dancing sessions together at home. International Dance Day is annually celebrated on 29 April. Picture: EPA-EFE/Marta Perez