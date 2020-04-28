24 hours in pictures, 28 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers walk past the remains of a burning barricade in Turffontein, near Johannesburg, on April 28, 2020, after a protest by residents over food parcels. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 2/13 A billboard in Woodmead urging people to show kindness during the lockdown and Covid 19 epidemic, 28 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/13 A homeless man warms up by burning wood in the CBD in Johannesburg, on April 28, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 4/13 Some of the homeless being housed at the Lyttleton Sports grounds can be seen while they wait to receive donations, 27 April 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/13 Surfers return to the water as Bondi Beach reopens to the public after closing following an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, 28 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT 6/13 A man walks across empty streets in central Cape Town, South Africa, 28 April 2020. South Africa has some of the most severe lockdown rules in the world including no jogging outside of homes, no sales of alcohol or cigarettes, no walking of dogs, no leaving home except for essential journeys with heavy penalties for transgressors. The country is on a total lockdown until the end of April when it will move to a slightly less restricted level 4 lockdown part of a government risk adjusted strategy to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 7/13 A water frog (Rana esculante) swims with his sound bubble in a pond at the botanical garden in Heidelberg, Germany, 28 April 2020. The water frog (Rana esculenta) is also called a pond frog, a cross between the small pond frog (Rana lessonae) and the sea frog (Rana ridibunda). Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK 8/13 A woman wearing a mask walks on the street in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 28 April 2020. The outbreak of novel coronavirus, which causes the infection COVID-19, is calming down in China. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 9/13 Residents of Booysens informal settlement wait in line for a bread distribution organised by a grassroots organisation in Johannesburg, on April 28, 2020. Residents of Booysens informal settlement had blocked off roads with rocks and burnt tyres on the morning of April 28, 2020, to protest against the lacking of food aids and the impoverishment of the living condition since the national lockdown began, in a settlement where more than 3000 people live in overcrowded shacks with inadequate sanitary condition. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) 10/13 Indian Christian nuns, wearing masks, walk down during nationwide lockdown in Bangalore, India, 28 April 2020, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on 14 April that the country’s initial 21-day lockdown will be extended until 03 May in a bid to quell the widespread of the novel coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV 11/13 Californian sea lions cuddle in their pool at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, 28 April 2020. Due to contact restrictions, as a result of the spreading of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease, the Berlin zoo closed, it reopened again on On 28 April 2020 amid easing coronavirus restrictive measures in Germany. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN 12/13 A labourer sorts Watermelon during the holy month of Ramadan amid lockdown of the Sindh province due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 disease pandemic in Larkana, Pakistan, 28 April 2020. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAQAR HUSSNAIN 13/13 Chinese migrant workers build flowerbeds that will be used to celebrate the upcoming Labor Day at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, 28 April 2020. The upcoming Chinese Labor Day holidays will take place 01 to 05 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/WU HONG

