24 hours in pictures, 27 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Queues at a screening and testing site in Alexandra Stadium, 27 April 2020. The mobile testing vehicles targeted Joburg’s epicenter region E, and had testing vehicles all around the area which included Sandton, Marlboro Riverclub and Modderfontein amongst others. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/12 A man gets swabbed at a screening and testing site in Alexandra Stadium, 27 April 2020. The mobile testing vehicles targeted Joburg’s epicenter region E, and had testing vehicles all around the area which included Sandton, Marlboro Riverclub and Modderfontein amongst others. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/12 A man wearing a face mask does handstands at a park in Beijing on April 27, 2020. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP) 4/12 The word “merci” (thank you) is written among dozens of homemade garlands displayed over a street in Nantes, on April 27, 2020, as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) 5/12 A lab technician with the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) prepares a tent at a screening and testing drive in front of the Alexandra Madala Hostel in Johannesburg, on April 27, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 6/12 Women cover their mouths to protect themselves from COVID-19 coronavirus as mobile clinics for the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) queue in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on April 27, 2020 ahead of a screening and testing drive in the township. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 7/12 Photographer Simon McDonnell captured this stunning image of an Orca in False Bay over the weekend. “On Sunday mid-morning I received reports of Killer Whales in False Bay,” explains McDonnell. “I spoke to Simon’s Town Boat Company’s Dave Hurwitz, who has all the necessary ES permits for transporting media, and chartered their inflatable boat to check out the sightings. We found a pod of six, maybe seven whales in the deeper waters off Buffels Bay. Amazing to capture images of wildlife we’re not used to seeing!” 8/12 A member of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) stands on a military vehicle during a joint South African Police Services (SAPS) and SANDF patrol on day 31 of the national lockdown as a result of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 April 2020. The patrol was in the high density areas of Hillbrow and Yeoville where civilians are still breaking the strict lockdown rules. Those that where breaking the rules where arrested. South Africa’s Stage 5 lockdown is due to end 30 April 2020 when stage 4 will be implemented. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 9/12 A man is arrested by the metro police for breaking the lockdown laws during a joint South African Police Services (SAPS) and South African National Defense Force (SANDF) patrol on day 31 of the national lockdown as a result of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 April 2020. The patrol was in the high density areas of Hillbrow and Yeoville where civilians are still breaking the strict lockdown rules. Those that where breaking the rules where arrested. South Africa’s Stage 5 lockdown is due to end 30 April 2020 when stage 4 will be implemented. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 10/12 Handout picture released on April 26, 2020 by El Salvador’s Presidency press office showing inmates at the Izalco prison, northwest of San Salvador, during a security operation within the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, after President Nayib Bukele decreed a maximum emergency in all penitentiary centers housing gang members. Bukele ordered the director general of Penitentiary Centers, Osiris Luna Meza, to decree a maximum emergency, following intelligence reports detailing that the recent increase in homicides in the country was registered by orders issued from prisons. (Photo by EL SALVADOR’S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP) 11/12 Members of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) patrol the Denver Men’s Hostel during a joint South African Police Services (SAPS) and SANDF patrol on day 31 of the national lockdown as a result of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 April 2020. The patrol was in the high density areas of Hillbrow and Yeoville where civilians are still breaking the strict lockdown rules. Those that where breaking the rules where arrested. South Africa’s Stage 5 lockdown is due to end 30 April 2020 when stage 4 will be implemented. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 12/12 Two African penguins (Spheniscus demersus) cross an empty road during the coronavirus lockdown in the Simonstown suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, 25 April 2020. The date happens to coincide with World Penguin Day. The African penguin, also known as the Cape penguin, is experiencing a rapid population decline and is classified as ‘endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. South Africa has imposed a nationwide lockdown until the end of April, when authorities are set to downgrade it to the slightly-less-restrictive Level 4 as part of the government’s risk-adjusted strategy to try to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

