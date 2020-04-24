24 hours in pictures, 24 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 A man is arrested during a patrol by the police and the SANDF, 23 April 2020, at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega 2/13 A member of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is seen during a patrol, 23 April 2020, at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. The SANDF worked alongside the Johannesburg Metro Police and the South African Police Service. Picture: Michel Bega 3/13 Commuters are seen at the Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, 23 April 2020, during a joint patrol by the SANDF, SAPS and JMPD, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega 4/13 The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are seen during a patrol, 23 April 2020, at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. The SANDF worked alongside the Johannesburg Metro Police and the South African Police Service. Picture: Michel Bega 5/13 Forty-seven year old South African Covid-19 survivor Hector Elliot speaks about his experience during an interview in Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa 23 April 2020. Elliot is a former para-trooper in the British army and an amateur ultra-marathon runner and ultra distance swimmer. He reflected that at the height of his sickness from Covid-19 in hospital he at times wished he would die as he felt so bad. Elliot is one of over 200 South Africans that have recovered from Covid-19. South Africa is on a total lockdown of the country until the end of April to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 6/13 A small group of Muslim clerics pray before looking for the crescent moon which will signal the start of the month of Ramadan in Seapoint on April 23, 2020, in Cape Town. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the start of the fasting month of Ramadan, however, unlike most other years, because of the lockdown in South Africa, due to the COVID19 pandemic, local Muslims have been told not to congregate, but to perform the fast with social distancing, and when possible, at home. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 7/13 The Iman of the Nizamiye mosque in Midrand, Ebu Bekir Mercimek inside the empty mosque, 24 April 2020 which is closed due to lockdown regulations over Ramadan. He later conducted an online sermon for people staying at home. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/13 An aerial view shows residents of the sprawling informal settlement on the outskirts of Lawley, Johannesburg, on April 24, 2020 queueing to fetch water from a tank installed by the municipality to help them cope with water scarcity. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 9/13 Children sit as they wait for the daily food distribution in the Tembisa informal settlement, Johannesburg, on April 24, 2020. Despite the promise by South African Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu to increase food aid deliveries, the role played by the private charity sector remain crucial. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP) 10/13 Police stop a car during a roadblock along Allandale Road held by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, 24 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 11/13 King Khoisan SA can be seen at the Union Buildings where he and other Khoisan have been camping for nearly 18 months, 24 April 2020, Pretoria. The King has been waiting to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding that the Khoisan people be recognised as South Africa’s first culture. Picture: Jacques Nelles 12/13 SANDF walk towards their vehicles after a roadblock conducted by the SAPS and the SANDF along the N1N, 24 April 2020. The roadblocks main function was to enforce the lockdown regulations. Picture: Neil McCartney 13/13 An aerial view shows demonstrators of the Fridays for Future environmental movement practicing social distancing as they stand next to placards arranged to form the words ‘fight every crisis’ in front of the city hall in Essen, western Germany, on April 24, 2020. The climate movement Fridays for Future wants to demonstrate for more climate protection in many countries amid the Corona crisis. Because of the worldwide pandemic, the actions are taking place mainly on the Internet. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

