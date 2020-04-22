24 hours in pictures, 22 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Denver Hostel Induna Shalazile Mbatha washes his hands at the launch of of a massive hand washing campaign at Mangolongolo Informal Settlement, Ward 65 in Johannesburg, 22 April 2020, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Hlapa Matsoho an initiative campaign to educate communities and residents in informal settlements and communities in importance of washing hands with soap. City of Johannesburg provided water supply to depressed and informal settlements and promote hygiene and handwashing as public awareness on COVID-19. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 2/13 Priests bow at the end of a Shinto ritual during the annual spring festival at the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) 3/13 A worker wearing protective clothes disinfects streets of Bratislava as a part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new coronavirus that can cause the COVID-19 disease, during night on April 21, 2020. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP) 4/13 Philip Hernandez (L) and Marcela Peru pose for a picture inside their car at the Honda Center parking lot after they were married by a county clerk on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim , California. – The County of Orange Clerk Recorder employees implemented a variety of social distancing techniques to safely issue licenses and marry couples during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) 5/13 Motorists wearing face masks are reflected on a glass window, amid Vietnam’s nationwide social isolation effort as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Hanoi on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) 6/13 Volunteers spread calcium oxide on a road as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Yangon on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP) 7/13 Police personnel queue as they wait to be checked by health workers at a police hospital during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on April 22, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) 8/13 People wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, walk past a mural of an NHS worker in central London as Britain remains under lockdown during the coronavirus crisis on April 22, 2020. The new leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour party on Wednesday accused the government of being slow in its coronavirus response, as lawmakers met for a virtual session in parliament. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) 9/13 A swan and its cygnet swim in a canal during sunny weather in Wapping, London, Britain, 22 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES 10/13 A Chilean flamingo (Phoenicopterus chilensis) stands in his enclosure at the zoo in Landau, Germany, 22 April 2020. Since 20 April 2020 zoos in Rhineland-Palatinate state are allowed to reopen under strict safety measures to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK 11/13 A Nepali health worker checks the body temperature of a child during a national vaccination campaign at Ramghaat primary health center in Kathmandu, Nepal, 22 April 2020. In spite of the nationwide lockdown, Nepal’s government carried out a free national vaccination campaign providing B.C.G. Polio, Japanese Encephalitis and Measles vaccine for children under two years of age. Nepal has been under a nationwide lockdown since 24 March 2020 in a bid to quell the spread of coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 12/13 A model of the globe with a face mask left on the ground by the children who were playing with it in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 22 April 2020. World Earth Day is marked in many countries annually on 22 April to raise awareness of environmental protection. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 13/13 Pedestrians walk along a road through an oilseed rape field near Oberhaching, Germany, 22 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

