24 hours in pictures, 21 April 2020

Members of the Metro police forcefully remove a man from a shack in order to protect him against the Red Ants during evictions of illegal shack owners on day 26 of the national lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 April 2020. The city of Johannesburg ordered the evictions of people who had erected shacks on illegally occupied land. This is contravention to the national lockdown laws stating that no evictions should take place during the strict national lockdown. Lockdown is due to end 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Members of the Red Ants fire shot guns at protesters during running battles during the eviction of people from shacks on day 26 of the national lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 April 2020. The city of Johannesburg ordered the evictions of people who had erected shacks on illegally occupied land. This is contravention to the national lockdown laws stating that no evictions should take place during the strict national lockdown. Lockdown is due to end 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Members of the Red Ants burn the wooden from broken down illegal shacks during the eviction of people from shacks on day 26 of the national lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 April 2020. The city of Johannesburg ordered the evictions of people who had erected shacks on illegally occupied land. This is contravention to the national lockdown laws stating that no evictions should take place during the strict national lockdown. Lockdown is due to end 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Two women wear protective mask in Leipzig on April 20, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
A volunteer disinfects the mural in honour of US singer Michael Jackson’s visit, at the Santa Marta favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on April 20, 2020. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday he wants quarantines imposed by several state governors lifted this week, despite health ministry warnings that the coronavirus pandemic has yet to peak there. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
The SAPS and SANDF conduct a walk-about in Westbury, 21 April 2020. Protests erupted over night over food shortages in the area. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Residents look on during a protest over food parcels in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on April 20, 2020. South African Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu last week promised to increase food aid deliveries after only 48,500 parcels were distributed in the first week of April. Government has budgeted 43 million rand ($2.2 million) to feed the most vulnerable and more will be needed. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
People in need wait for their turn to collect free ration and groceries distributed by the Karnataka State Congress during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore on April 21, 2020. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
Diepkloof residents sanitise Bara Taxi rank in Soweto, 21 April 2020, after a Joburg Property company hired locals to do the work on the 25thday of national lockdown. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
A woman walks past a makeshift barricade made of bicycles in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 April 2020. Daily life in Guangzhou is slowly returning to normal while countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
An Indian villager collects marigold flowers from a field during the nationwide lockdown at Abdullian village, near the India-Pakistan international border, 35km from Jammu, India, 20 April 2020. India’s initial 21-day lockdown was extended until 03 May in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH
A cook stirs a pot of chakalaka relish, a traditional South African spicy relish, at the Meals on Wheels Community Services South Africa cooking facility in Johannesburg, on April 21, 2020. Working in close collaboration with the South African government Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers over 9000 cooked meals a day to institutions sheltering homeless people, to those still in the streets and to the needy in urban communities. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A fashionable protective face mask on display at Wolfgang Schinke’s tailoring studio in the Silk City of Krefeld, Germany, 20 April 2020. Because his business with a tailor shop was closed for a long time due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Schinke created a small and highly exclusive collection of face masks in cooperation with his friend Pierre Zielinski. They made the couture pieces to order, the price depending on material and effort. Ten percent of the revenue will go to the ‘Krefelder Tafel’ social project. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
A young girl writes with chalk on her home driveway on the Gold Coast, Australia, 21 April 2020. Students around Australia will remain to be schooled at home for the first part of Term 2 with a staggered return likely during May. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Patrik Holecek, soloist of The Czech National Ballet, jumps as he practices at home in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 April 2020. The coronavirus first appeared in the Czech Republic on 01 March 2020, and the government was one of the earliest in Europe to impose a full lockdown to slow the spread which affected every aspect of life, including the Czech National Ballet.The nationwide quarantine forced all non-essential workers, including artists, into home confinement. For ballet dancers whose profession requires a rigorous exercise routine, these new restrictions pose major challenges to keep fit and ready to put on a show. The dancers have to take care of their condition by themselves, in their apartments, with their families, but they are helped by video-training sessions with their ballet masters. For one hour every day, they train in groups of 12 or 13, and this is broadcast online to other dancers who practice at home. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A health worker sprays disinfectant at a mosque amid the coronavirus outbreak in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 21 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU
A spot-billed pelican (Pelecanus philippensis) or grey pelican swims on a polluted lake in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 20 April 2020. The spot-billed pelican breeds in southern Asia and is considered to be ‘near threatened’ according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
