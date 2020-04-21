24 hours in pictures, 21 April 2020

16/18

Patrik Holecek, soloist of The Czech National Ballet, jumps as he practices at home in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 April 2020. The coronavirus first appeared in the Czech Republic on 01 March 2020, and the government was one of the earliest in Europe to impose a full lockdown to slow the spread which affected every aspect of life, including the Czech National Ballet.The nationwide quarantine forced all non-essential workers, including artists, into home confinement. For ballet dancers whose profession requires a rigorous exercise routine, these new restrictions pose major challenges to keep fit and ready to put on a show. The dancers have to take care of their condition by themselves, in their apartments, with their families, but they are helped by video-training sessions with their ballet masters. For one hour every day, they train in groups of 12 or 13, and this is broadcast online to other dancers who practice at home. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK