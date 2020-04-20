24 hours in pictures, 20 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport Johannesburg team sanitise Plaza taxi rank at Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, 20 April 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 2/13 A pedestrian walks past graffiti depicting the logo of Britain’s NHS (National Health Service), merged with the emblem or badge of the fictional super heroes Superman and Superwoman, on the shuttered entrance of a closed Pizza restaurant in Liverpool, north west England on April 20, 2020, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The British government insisted Sunday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “on top of things” as he recovers from the coronavirus facing criticism of his early handling of the crisis. The Conservative leader spent three days in intensive care after contracting the virus, and has been off work since March 27, but was released from hospital last Sunday after a week-long stay. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 3/13 This aerial view shows a roofless structure in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, on April 20, 2020. The City of Johannesburg proceeded to demolish houses and structures in a vacant land accusing the dwellers of illegally invading the land despite a moratorium on eviction was issued last month as part of the South African Disaster Management act. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 4/13 Novice monks wearing face shields as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus attend religious studies at Wat Molilokkayaram Buddhist temple in Bangkok on April 20, 2020. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) 5/13 People walk past a mask and eyes stapled to a tree in Melbourne on April 20, 2020, as the southern Australian state of Victoria recorded just one new case of coranavirus overnight. Vicotria has recorded 1,329 confirmed cases with 15 deaths. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) 6/13 Homeless people wait to be assisted with food, 20 April 2020. Homeless have been some of the hardest hit during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Spaza shop offers bread to the homeless as a way of helping the neighbouring community. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 7/13 A labourer works at a brick kiln after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Allahabad on April 20, 2020. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP) 8/13 A Cleveland Civic Committee volunteer (R) distributes a hot meal during the daily food distribution in Cleveland, near Johannesburg, on April 20, 2020. Despite the promise by South African Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu to increase food aid deliveries, the role played by the private charity sector remain crucial. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP) 9/13 This aerial picture taken on on April 19, 2020, shows empty roads leading to the golden horn in Istanbul, as Turkish government announced a two-day curfew to prevent the spread of the epidemic COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) 10/13 Workers make coffins at the workshop of a funeral services company during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, on April 20, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) 11/13 An Iraqi medic takes a nasal swab from a boy in Iraq’s central shrine city of Najaf on April 20, 2020, during the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Haidar HAMDANI / AFP) 12/13 Firefighters spray disinfectant at a market to curb the spread of coronavirus in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING 13/13 A man exercise near art pieces made from recycled materials displayed at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam 20 April 2020. Sixteen artworks made out of recycled materials such as plastic bottles, barrels and old wheels have been displayed along the street to raise awareness of environmental protection among local residents. Earth Day is celebrated around the world annually on 22 April. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

