48 hours in pictures, 19 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Children wearing protective face masks play football in front of their building in Rome’s neighbourhood of San Basilio on April 18, 2020, during the country’s lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 Picture: AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI
The empty motorway A3 is seen near Leverkusen, western Germany, on April 19, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: AFP / Ina FASSBENDER
A tea vendor wearing a facemask waits for food as he sits next to his roadside closed shop during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on April 19, 2020. Picture: Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP
Georgian Orthodox believers, observing social distancing, attend the service on the eve of the Orthodox Easter in Tbilisi on April 18, 2020, as the country tries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Picture: AFP / Vano SHLAMOV
A pigeon is seen in front of the Cologne cathedral in Cologne, western Germany, on April 19, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: AFP / Ina FASSBENDER
Fire fighters spray disinfectants on the Star Theatre during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on April 19, 2020. Picture: AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR
Percy’s Magic wins race 7 for trainer Nathan Rooney, during Greyhound Racing in Healesville, Melbourne, Australia, 19 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE
Social activist Danar Widanarko (R) gives masks to three-wheels cart drivers as he wears a DC comics superhero Batman outfit amid the coronavirus outbreak in Solo, Indonesia, 19 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI LUTFI
A worker feeds pink flamencos at the Botanic Zoo of Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz, Andalusia, southern of Spain, 19 April 2020, during the enclosure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS
Members of Seoul City Church in the eastern Seoul ward of Jungnang take part in a drive-in Sunday service in a parking lot, in Seoul, South Korea, 19 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
College sophomore Abby Campbell works on homework via remote learning as she watches US singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell perform during the One World: Together At Home broadcast in Norfolk, Massachusetts, USA, 18 April 2020. The eight-hour event run by the Global Citizen movement, in cooperation with US artist Lady Gaga and the World Health Organization (WHO), is being live-streamed and broadcast on TV to support health workers around the world dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: EPA-EFE
This aerial photo shows people gathering at a beach in Hong Kong on April 19, 2020. – Starting on March 29 the city’s government banned public gatherings of more than four people in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Dale DE LA REY / AFP
A church volunteer wearing protective equipment brings holy light to the people at their home during Christian Orthodox Easter celebration prior to the religious service held with closed doors due to the social distancing rules imposed by the state of emergency in Bucharest April 18, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. – Until now Romania registered 8,418 confirmed cases of people infected by coronavirus, 421 deaths and 1,730 healed persons. Picture: Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP
A protester wears a bag over their head during the “Reopen America” rally on April 18, 2020, at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Picture: Mark Felix / AFP
Masks hang in the sun on a line in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2020. South African is on a total lockdown of the country until the end of April to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. South Africa has some of the most severe lockdown rules in the world including no jogging outside of homes, no sales of alcohol or cigarettes, no walking of dogs, no leaving home except for essential journeys with heavy penalties for transgressors. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers patrol the streets in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on April 18, 2020, during a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to enforce a national lockdown to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
A man holds his hands above his head while being searched by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in streets in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on April 18, 2020, during a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to enforce a national lockdown to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
This aerial view shows homeless people queuing in Hillbrow for a food distribution by the Johannesburg based NGO Meals on Wheels, on April 18, 2020. – South African Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu this week promised to increase food aid deliveries after only 48,500 parcels were distributed in the first week of April. Government has budgeted 43 million rand ($2.2 million) to feed the most vulnerable and more will be needed. Picture: by MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man gestures while being stopped in the street by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on April 18, 2020, during a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to enforce a national lockdown to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
