48 hours in pictures, 19 April 2020

16/20

Masks hang in the sun on a line in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2020. South African is on a total lockdown of the country until the end of April to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. South Africa has some of the most severe lockdown rules in the world including no jogging outside of homes, no sales of alcohol or cigarettes, no walking of dogs, no leaving home except for essential journeys with heavy penalties for transgressors. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA