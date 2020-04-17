24 hours in pictures, 17 April 2020

2/16

This picture taken on April 16, 2020 shows Urabil Alias, 38, wearing a ghost costume as he walks in a residential area to scare people from leaving their houses during the Movement Control Order, limiting the activities of people in Malaysia as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Kemaman, a district in Terengganu state. A ghostly figure with wild hair and a flowing beard is haunting a small Malaysian community in a bid to ensure superstitious residents stay inside during the country’s coronavirus lockdown. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)