24 hours in pictures, 17 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/16
This aerial picture shows workers loading watermelons from boats in Burigonga river during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventative measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dhaka on April 17, 2020. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
2/16
This picture taken on April 16, 2020 shows Urabil Alias, 38, wearing a ghost costume as he walks in a residential area to scare people from leaving their houses during the Movement Control Order, limiting the activities of people in Malaysia as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Kemaman, a district in Terengganu state. A ghostly figure with wild hair and a flowing beard is haunting a small Malaysian community in a bid to ensure superstitious residents stay inside during the country’s coronavirus lockdown. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
3/16
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir rests shortly after landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, on April 17, 2020. Two NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut on April 17 made a safe return from the International Space Station to find the planet transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka touched down in central Kazakhstan at 0516 GMT in the first returning mission since the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March. (Photo by Andrey Shelepin/GCTC / Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / AFP)
4/16
This aerial view shows chairs arranged in order to maintain social distancing at the parking lot of the Orlando East Communal Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg, on April 17, 2020 during a food distribution. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
5/16
Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at an housing complex area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Colombo on April 17, 2020. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP)
6/16
Porters wash themselves as police splash water with canon vehicles in the capital Colombo on April 17, 2020, before taking them to a quarantine centre. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
7/16
A policeman in a mask, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, patrols Chinatown in Bangkok on April 17, 2020. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
8/16
An Orhtodox priest blesses a woman wearing a protective mask as she passes from under a table which symbolizes the grave of Jesus Christ during the Good Friday processions at the main Orthodox church of Saint Kliment in Skopje on April 17, 2020. For the Orthodox Church, Easter 2020 falls on April 19. The Macedonian Orthodox Church has asked Christian believers to celebrate Easter at home to avoid any gatherings, helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Photo by Robert ATANASOVSKI / AFP)
9/16
A bench is taped up in the hamlet of Diglea, northern England, on April 17, 2020, during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576, according to daily health ministry figures released on Friday. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
10/16
An employee wearing protective clothing demonstrates precautionary measures at the assembly line at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Trnava, Slovakia on April 17, 2020. – PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Trnava prepares to re-open after shutting down since March 2020 due to the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP)
11/16
A patient infected with COVID-19 is transferred back to intensive care from an especially created Post Resuscitation Unit (Unité Post Réanimation Respiratoire) after his condition went worse on April 17, 2020 at the Emile Muller hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, as France is on the 32nd day of a strict lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)
12/16
A homeless elderly woman waits for a food ration during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Siliguri on April 17, 2020. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP)
13/16
Villagers carry firewood through a forest during the coronavirus lockdown in Nagaon, Assam state, India, 17 April 2020. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 April announced that the country’s initial 21-day lockdown will be extended until 03 May 2020 in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
14/16
Filipino residents stand on circles as they wait in line at a market in Bacoor, Cavite province, Philippines, 17 April 2020. According to reports, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened a martial law-like crackdown in case the number of quarantine violators continues to rise. Police said that more than 100,000 individuals have violated the quarantine protocols – caught outside their homes without valid reasons. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
15/16
An Indian policeman wearing a face shield patrols the streets during coronavirus lockdown in Bhopal, India, 17 April 2020. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 April announced that the country’s initial 21-day lockdown will be extended until 03 May 2020 in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA
16/16
Swiss cyclist Michael Albasini of Mitchelton-Scott team trains on bicycle rollers in Gais, Switzerland, 17 April 2020. The organizers of the Tour de Suisse 2020 decided to cancel the race due to the spread of the coronavirus and instead host the Digital Swiss 5 indoor cycling race which will compete on routes of the actual Tour de Suisse from 22 to 26 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.