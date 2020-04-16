24 hours in pictures, 16 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 A man pushes a trolley in an empty street in the Pretoria CBD on day 20 of the national lockdown, 15 April 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/13 City of Joburg’s firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out in a building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, 15 April 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/13 People walk the streets during a national lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a National Disaster as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 April 2020. The national lockdown declared by Ramaphosa on 23 March 2020 has been extended by 14 days and is due to finish 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 4/13 Members of the SAPS (South African Police Services) and SANDF (South African National Defense Forces) hand out pamphlets informing township residents about COVID-19 during a national lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a National Disaster as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 April 2020. The national lockdown declared by Ramaphosa on 23 March 2020 has been extended by 14 days and is due to finish 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 5/13 View of a deserted township soccer field normally busy with soccer players in Alex Township during a national lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a National Disaster as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 April 2020. The national lockdown declared by Ramaphosa on 23 March 2020 has been extended by 14 days and is due to finish 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 6/13 A woman wears a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as she walks in the streets of La Romana in Dominican Republic, on April 15, 2020. The Dominican Republic has so far reported 3,614 infected people and 189 deaths from the new coronavirus. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP) 7/13 Aerial view showing a large number of parked buses due to the drop in passenger movement caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at a depot in the Brazilian city of Curitiba, where only half of the fleet is circulating. (Photo by Daniel CASTELLANO / AFP) 8/13 An SANDF Mamba armoured personnel carrier can be seen in the Diepsloot Township during a patrol on day 21 of the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 16 April 2020, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/13 Dr. Stonehouse (L) removes a cast on a homeless man after administering Methadone Oral Solution, at a shelter at the Lyttelton Sports Centre in Pretoria on April 16, 2020 where temporarily shelter are being provided for homeless people amid the COVID-19 coronavirus situation in South Africa. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 10/13 South African residents of Masiphumelele informal settlement gather around a vehicle as a volunteer (C) delivers food parcels to vulnerable families in the community of Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 April 2020. The delivery of food was organized by the One South Africa Movement led by former Democratic Alliance leader (DA) Mmusi Maimane and the Living Hope Christian non-profit organization (NPO). Food collected from outlet Pick n Pay was delivered by volunteers who worked with local street captains that identified the most vulnerable in the community as beneficiaries. The South African government has extended a total lockdown of the country until the end of April to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 11/13 A man looks on as South African residents of Masiphumelele informal settlement gather to see if they are on a list of those vulnerable families earmarked to receive food parcels in the community of Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 April 2020. The delivery of food was organized by the One South Africa Movement led by former Democratic Alliance leader (DA) Mmusi Maimane and the Living Hope Christian non-profit organization (NPO). Food collected from outlet Pick n Pay was delivered by volunteers who worked with local street captains that identified the most vulnerable in the community as beneficiaries. The South African government has extended a total lockdown of the country until the end of April to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 12/13 South African girls carry food parcels to their shack in the informal settlement of Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 April 2020. The delivery of food was organized by the One South Africa Movement led by former Democratic Alliance leader (DA) Mmusi Maimane and the Living Hope Christian non-profit organization (NPO). Food collected from outlet Pick n Pay was delivered by volunteers who worked with local street captains that identified the most vulnerable in the community as beneficiaries. The South African government has extended a total lockdown of the country until the end of April to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 13/13 A photograph taken on April 15, 2020 shows wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue and forming a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the “Blue Forest”, near the Belgian city of Halle. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.