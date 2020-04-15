Covid-19 15.4.2020 03:23 pm

R18m spent to evacuate South Africans from Miami

Mungo Poore
R18m spent to evacuate South Africans from Miami

SAA's plane in Miami. Photo: SAA/Twitter

Due to the onset of the coronavirus, many golf resorts and other hospitality businesses that employed young South Africans have temporarily closed, requiring the employees to return home.

The cost to repatriate over 600 South African citizens currently living in Miami is costing approximately R18 million, according to the Miami Herald.

The South Africans appear to be working for a company called Workaway International, a US-based company that recruits young foreigners to work six-month shifts at Florida country clubs and hotels.

On its website, it describes itself as a recruiter for “waitrons, chefs, golf attendants and receptionists to work at some of the most exclusive country clubs in Florida, USA”.

It appears Workaway are footing the entire bill for the airlift.

Due to the onset of Covid-19, many golf resorts and other hospitality businesses that employed young South Africans have temporarily closed, requiring them to return home.

Some 310 South Africans are being flown back this week using an SAA plane, and a similar number will be flown home next week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hope dwindles for South Africans stranded abroad 13.4.2020
Last US citizens repatriated from Cape Town 10.4.2020
Hundreds of US citizens leave SA on repatriation flights 9.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?

Covid-19 Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique


today in print

Read Today's edition