R18m spent to evacuate South Africans from Miami

The cost to repatriate over 600 South African citizens currently living in Miami is costing approximately R18 million, according to the Miami Herald.

The South Africans appear to be working for a company called Workaway International, a US-based company that recruits young foreigners to work six-month shifts at Florida country clubs and hotels.

On its website, it describes itself as a recruiter for “waitrons, chefs, golf attendants and receptionists to work at some of the most exclusive country clubs in Florida, USA”.

It appears Workaway are footing the entire bill for the airlift.

Some 310 South Africans are being flown back this week using an SAA plane, and a similar number will be flown home next week.

SAA together with the WorkAway International group repatriated over 300 South Africans from @iflymia to Joburg, Cape Town, and Durban. #FlySAA #ProudlySouthAfrican pic.twitter.com/1p8rOYFgc4 — SouthAfricanAirways (@flySAA_US) April 15, 2020

Thanks for sharing this great video of our #A350 landing at @iflymia https://t.co/Oc2IIrFTak — SouthAfricanAirways (@flySAA_US) April 13, 2020

