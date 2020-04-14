24 hours in pictures, 14 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/17
Street musician Mholi Mngoma poses for a photograph at the Nelson Mandela Bridge, 14 April 2020, in Johannesburg during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mngoma says times are tough right now and he plays his guitar in different places around the city, such as taxi ranks, in an attempt to earn some money. Picture: Michel Bega
2/17
A Kokotela Informal Settlement resident is forced to do press ups in in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, 13 April 2020, after breaking national lockdown law. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
3/17
People crowd to buy meat and fish at Khlong Toei wet market despite fears of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangkok on April 14, 2020. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
4/17
A policeman wearing a facemask stands guard outside a housing complex during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Colombo on April 14, 2020. (Photo by Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI / AFP)
5/17
Ennerdale police destroy a dagga plant during their patrol in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, 13 April 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
6/17
Homeless people and addiction sufferers receive medication from a nurse at a shelter, 14 April 2020, at the converted Hofland Park Recreation Centre in Bezuidenhout Valley during the coronavirus pandemic. The nurses, who form part of South African National Council on Alcoholism, are attempting to curb the spread of the coronavirus while healing recovering addicts. Picture: Michel Bega
7/17
A fisherman rows a boat at Dal lake during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Srinagar on April 14, 2020. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
8/17
Beds are seen inside the Johannesburg Expo Centre that is expected to accommodate COVID-19 coronavirus cases in addition to hospitals and health centers in Johannesburg on April 14, 2020. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
9/17
Medical technicians collect a sample from a women at a COVID-19 testing and sample collection centre during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on April 14, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
10/17
A patient undergoes a rehabilitation program as he recovers after being infected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at a hospital in Illkirch-Graffenstaden, eastern France, on April 14, 2020, on the 29th day of a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in France. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)
11/17
A picture shows graffiti depicting the badge of a superhero under a nurse’s and doctor’s uniform in homage to the efforts of NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis on a wall in Pontefract, northern England on April 14, 2020, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The British government warned Monday it would not be lifting a nationwide lockdown anytime soon as the country remains in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 11,000 lives. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
12/17
A view of buildings next to Yangtze River is seen in the city of Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province on April 14, 2020. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
13/17
Return of winter in Zakopane, south Poland, 14 April 2020. Frosts are expected throughout the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot
14/17
A man wearing a face mask and a plastic bag on his head rides a bicycle on a street in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province on April 14, 2020. China has largely brought the coronavirus under control within its borders since the outbreak first emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
15/17
Rape blossoms in a field near Worms, Germany, 14 April 2020. According to weather forecasts, the next days are expected to bring temperatures at about 20 degrees Celsius in south-western Germany. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
16/17
Indian Municipal Corporation staff member wearing protective mask fumigates a street in Noida, Near New Delhi, India 14 April 2020. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced that India’s initial 21-day lockdown will be extended until 03 May 2020 in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
17/17
A boy feeds pigeons ?in Karachi, Pakistan, 14 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus whiich causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.