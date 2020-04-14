24 hours in pictures, 14 April 2020

11/17

A picture shows graffiti depicting the badge of a superhero under a nurse’s and doctor’s uniform in homage to the efforts of NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis on a wall in Pontefract, northern England on April 14, 2020, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The British government warned Monday it would not be lifting a nationwide lockdown anytime soon as the country remains in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 11,000 lives. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)