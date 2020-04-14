EFF claims govt has ordered the reopening of North West mines

The EFF is threatening to take mining houses in the North West province to court for apparently trying to restart mines in the province.

The organisation claims Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has allegedly “given mining houses in the province permission to mine during the lockdown period”.

They’ve called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to “reprimand” Mantashe for this alleged order.

“The illegal instruction goes against the letter and spirit of the National Disaster Management Act,” said the party in a statement.

The EFF in North West “notes with concern that mineworkers at Impala in Rustenburg, Harmony-owned Kalgold near Mareetsane and Marico Chrome Mine … have been instructed to report for work.”

The EFF says it believes mine workers will be forced to work in close proximity and become exposed to the Covid-19 virus.

“Profit cannot be allowed to come before human life,” the party said.

