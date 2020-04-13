24 hours in pictures, 13 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Runner Daniel Born completes a 58km ultra-marathon by running 866 laps around his townhouse garden, 11 April 2020, in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, as he raises money for Four Paws Big Cat Sanctuary during the coronavirus lockdown. The run coincided with what would have been the Two Oceans Marathon this weekend. His effort took just under 9 hours to complete. Picture: Michel Bega
A man wearing a facemask amid fears of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus jokingly poses for a photo at a bubble tea shop on a street in Bangkok on April 13, 2020. Thai government banned the celebration of the Buddhist New Year, locally known as Songkran that starts on April 13 due to coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
Homeless people queue to receive food packages at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Workers tried repeatedly to ensure social distancing to no avail. SDI Force and the City of Joburg distributed over 470 food parcels to people from the region around KwaMai Mai, Jeppestown and Denver. Although many food packages were distributed a large number of homeless people arrived and could not get any food. They complained that they were not on the lists and that no-one had come to them to get their names. Organisers managed to give a number of them food packages, but many didn’t get anything. They explained that they need the numbers of people to be efficient at distribution as there is many more people that need food than there is food available for them to distribute. Picture: Neil McCartney
Men leaving with food packages at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. SDI Force and the City of Joburg distributed over 470 food parcels to people from the region around KwaMai Mai, Jeppestown and Denver. Although many food packages were distributed a large number of homeless people arrived and could not get any food. They complained that they were not on the lists and that no-one had come to them to get their names. Organisers managed to give a number of them food packages, but many didn’t get anything. They explained that they need the numbers of people to be efficient at distribution as there is many more people that need food than there is food available for them to distribute. Picture: Neil McCartney
A couple wearing face masks and pushing a pram walks past a mural in the Trastevere district of Rome on April 13, 2020 during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
People keep social distancing as they enjoy Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during the COVID-9 coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 early morning. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
Katsuya Asao, 54, looks on at a shelter provided by Kanagawa prefecture for the people who can’t afford to rent an apartment and used to stay at designated internet cafes, which are closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak state of emergency, at a Judo sport hall in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture on April 13, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
An old man and a child burnt to death in a fire that broke out in the Good Hope informal settlement at Germiston in Gauteng, 13 April 2020, early hours of Monday morning. It is alleged that about 10 dwellings were destroyed. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Employees at a mask manufacturing company make face masks, 11 April 2020, in Johannesburg, to be used during the coronavirus pandemic. The business usually produces security company uniforms, but applied for a permit to manufacture masks to continue generating income during the lockdown. Picture: Michel Bega
Employees at a mask manufacturing company make face masks, 11 April 2020, in Johannesburg, to be used during the coronavirus pandemic. The business usually produces security company uniforms, but applied for a permit to manufacture masks to continue generating income during the lockdown. Picture: Michel Bega
Some of the homeless people being housed at the Lyttleton Sports Grounds can be seen fighting over sandwiches being handed out, 13 April 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A homeless man can be seen sleeping in a tunnel near the Lyttleton Sports ground where many of Tshwane’s homeless are being kept, 13 April 2020, Pretoria. Many of the homeless refused to be housed along with others fearing that they might be exposed to the coronavirus there. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A soldier uses his mobile phone inside the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, a quarantine center in Manila, Philippines, 13 April 2020. Government officials inspected quarantine facilities around Manila, including a passenger ship as it prepares for a mass testing of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a window of closed shop downtown Kiev, Ukraine, 13 April 2020. Ukraine’s cabinet provided the new norms of restrictive measures adopted for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine since 06 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
An Egyptian archeologist wearing a face mask works on restoring the Golden Coffin of King Tutankhamun inside the restoration laboratory of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza, Egypt, 13 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A gaggle in a meadow at the nature reservation Wagbachniederung in Waghaeusel, near Karlsruhe, Germany, 13 April 2020. The Wagbachniederung is an important breeding and resting place in Europe for breeding birds, which are endangered by extinction, and is one of the most important bird protection areas in Germany. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
View of empty A4 highway near Przeworsk, south east Poland, 13 April 2020. Due to a coronavirus pandemic, it is forbidden to move without a clear need. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz
Russian florists dispose unsold flowers amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 in St. Petersburg, Russia, 13 April 2020. The flower business with more than 2000 stores in St. Petersburg is suffering serious losses, unable to work due to the pandemic of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Tulips bloom on a field in Grevenbroich, Germany, 13 April 2020. Tulip fields can be admired all over the Rhine district of Neuss. The tulips grow on about 100 hectares. The district offers one of the largest contiguous cultivation areas in whole of Germany with six farmers in the district breeding tulips. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
