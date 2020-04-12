48 hours in pictures, 12 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 A zoo employee wearing a face mask sprays a disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus at the closed Giza Zoo, in Giza, Egypt, 12 April 2020. Egyptian authorities have extended the two-week-long curfew, starting on 09 April during which all public transportation in the city is suspended due to the ongoing pandemic of the Covid-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI 2/12 A man wearing heart-shaped glasses with his face covered amid fears of the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, stands at market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on April 11, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) 3/12 A handout image released by 10 Downing Street, shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he delivers a television address after returning to 10 Downing Street after being discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital, in central London on April 12, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care. “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister’s country estate outside London. (Photo by Pippa FOWLES / 10 Downing Street / AFP) 4/12 Brazilian fashion photographer Marcio Rodrigues wears a mask made with recyclable bottles, cans and boxes after over 20 days in which these garbage items were not collected because of the quarantine imposed to control the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on April 11, 2020. Marcio Rodrigues will make a suit with recyclable garbage if the quarantine continues. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP) 5/12 A view of the deserted St. Peter’s Square during Easter Sunday Mass behind closed doors in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, 12 April 2020. The mass is held behind closed doors during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Easter is one of the most important holidays on the Christian calendar, as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI 6/12 Catholic nuns attend the Easter Sunday mass at the Cathedral of Saint Mother Teresa in Pristina, Kosovo, 12 April 2020. The Minister of Health, Arben Vitia, in consultation with the Mayor of Prishtina, Shpend Ahmeti, issued a decision to declare Kosovo’s capital Prishtina a quarantine area. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ 7/12 People fish from a boat on the Lake Brienz (Brienzersee), during the state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Switzerland, 12 April 2020. Countries around the world take measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX 8/12 A zoo employee wearing a face mask sprays an disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus at the closed Giza Zoo, in Giza, Egypt, 12 April 2020. Egyptian authorities have extended the two-week-long curfew, starting on 09 April during which all public transportation in the city is suspended due to the ongoing pandemic of the Covid-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI 9/12 People sing inside their car during an Easter Sunday mass in the parking lot of Aalborg Airport, Denmark, 12 April 2020. Countries around the world take measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/HENNING BAGGER 10/12 Evangelical priest Waldemar Pytel standing with photos of believers who are currently unable to attend church services in person because of the Coronavirus crisis at the Evangelical Church of Peace during the Easter service in Swidnica, southwestern Poland, 12 April 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 the celebration of the Paschal Triduum in the Catholic Church will be limited. Picture: EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski 11/12 Mathias Deneux, soloist of The Czech National Ballet, wearing protective face mask performs during a general rehearsal for live broadcasting of the Dance Through It charity Ballet Gala at the National Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2020. The Czech National Security Council announced on 10 March 2020 all theatre events are prohibited and therefore the Czech National Ballet decided to provide ballet performances and support the fight against coronavirus by live television broadcasting. The Czech government has imposed a lockdown in an attempt to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK 12/12 A general view of the cathedral as Bishop of Majorca, Sebastian Taltavulla, chairs Easter Sunday mass in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, 12 April 2020. The churches were closed almost a month ago due to lockdown caused by coronavirus outbreak. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATIENZA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.