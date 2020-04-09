Johannesburg getting a deep clean to try stop Covid-19

Workers have been deep-cleaning taxi ranks and other parts of the city in an effort to halt Covid-19.

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the city of Johannesburg is the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Gauteng, which has had 782 cases so far, more than any other province.

Some 440 cases have been detected in the city.

The city has released videos of numerous taxi ranks being swept by cleaning crews. The cleaning effort includes the Metro Mall and Randburg informal market.

Over 8,000 community health workers and 607 health professionals have been trained to trace contacts and conduct screening and testing in Gauteng.

The premier said provincial health authorities have been 90 percent successful in tracing contacts and he hopes this figure will increase.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.