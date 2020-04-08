24 hours in pictures, 8 April 2020

6/18

Brazilian retired football player Ronaldinho arrives at a hotel in Asuncion where he and his brother will serve house arrest after a judge ordered their release from jail on April 7, 2020. A judge in Paraguay ordered the release of Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis into house arrest after the siblings spent almost exactly a month in jail awaiting trial on charges of using false passports to enter Paraguay. Lawyers for the men posted bail of $1.6 million. (Photo by Norberto DUARTE / AFP)