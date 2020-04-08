24 hours in pictures, 8 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/18
An employee at SuperSpar Palm Court in Weltevreden Park is seen in personal protective equipment in the bakery while attending to a client, 8 April 2020. The SuperSpar has taken a number of measures to ensure staff safety during the coronavirus pandemic including providing face masks, gloves, and screens at the tills. Additionally, only a certain number of customers are allowed in the store at a time. Picture: Michel Bega
2/18
Local residents start a fight with a municipal worker (C) as they accuse him of allegedly not having sanitised properly at their house in a residential area declared Red Zone for coronavirus by authorities during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on April 8, 2020. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
3/18
A military vehicle during a patrol by SAPS and the Army in South Hills, Johannesburg , 8 April 2020 during the lockdown amid the Covid 19 pandemic. Picture: Neil McCartney
4/18
This picture taken early on April 8, 2020 shows the closest supermoon to the Earth, also known as a pink moon, behind the cross on a church in downtown Moscow. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
5/18
Inmates are seen sitting at the male section of the Johannesburg Correctional Centre also known as Sun City Prison, South Africa, on April 8, 2020. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
6/18
Brazilian retired football player Ronaldinho arrives at a hotel in Asuncion where he and his brother will serve house arrest after a judge ordered their release from jail on April 7, 2020. A judge in Paraguay ordered the release of Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis into house arrest after the siblings spent almost exactly a month in jail awaiting trial on charges of using false passports to enter Paraguay. Lawyers for the men posted bail of $1.6 million. (Photo by Norberto DUARTE / AFP)
7/18
Members of the SANDF can be seen at the N1 carousel plaza toll gate during a patrol in Pretoria, 8 April 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/18
A health worker wearing a protective suit prepares to enter two apartment buildings in Kuala Lumpur on April 8, 2020, after they were cordoned off due to a number of cases of individuals with COVID-19 novel coronavirus at the premises. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
9/18
The burnt remains of the administration block of Soshanguve High School can be seen, 8 April 2020, Pretoria. This is the fourth school in the area that has been burnt during the lockdown. Picture: Jacques Nelles
10/18
A boy stands in front of a graffiti painted by artist Kai ‘Uzey’ Wohlgemuth featuring a nurse as Superwoman on a wall in Hamm, western Germany, on April 8, 2020 refering to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
11/18
A police officer arrests two people that couldn’t explain why they were outside during a patrol by SAPS and the Army in South Hills, Johannesburg, 8 April 2020 during the lockdown amid the Covid 19 pandemic. Picture: Neil McCartney
12/18
A nurse puts on his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before starting to work in the Intensive care unit for patients infected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the Policlinico di Tor Vergata hospital, in Rome on April 8, 2020. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
13/18
An Informal vendor gathers with others outside a municipal office building in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on April 8, 2020, as they try to obtain a permit for working during the 21 days national lockdown that started on March 27, 2020, in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
14/18
Informal vendors gather in front of a municipal office building in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on April 8, 2020, as they try to obtain a permit for working during the 21 days national lockdown that started on March 27, 2020, in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)
15/18
An inmate does laundry during the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola’s launch of Covid-19 screening campaign at the Johannesburg Prison, 8 April 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
16/18
Employees of the Bouvy funeral house wear face masks as a protective measure while they stand in respect in front of the coffin of a person who died of the COVID-19 at the cemetery of Kraainem on April 8, 2020 in Brussels before the burial ceremony without any relatives attending for sanitary reasons. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
17/18
A health worker checks the body temperature of a man with mobility impairment during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ahmedabad on April 8, 2020. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
18/18
An aerial view shows tulip fields in Plomeur, western France on April 8, 2020 on the twenty-third day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)
