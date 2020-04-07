24 hours in pictures, 7 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Cuban Alejandro Lopez trains martial arts on the roof of his home in Havana on April 7, 2020. – Due to the social isolation caused by COVID-19, many athletes excercise at home. Cuba has 350 cases of the new coronavirus. Some neighborhoods are quarantined, and more than 6,000 tourists who are still in the island remain isolated in hotels. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)
Members of the SANDF can be seen in Pretoria during a patrol and roadblock, 7 April 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A Palestinian youth practices on a gymnastics training bar as others watch, at the beach in Gaza city, on April 6, 2020. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi with Yusuf Abramjee from Operation SA’s visits a new site set up for displaced people at Lyttelton Sports Park on Day Eleven of National Lockdown on April 06, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that Gauteng government is trying to accommodate the displaced people during the 21 day national lockdown declared by President Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretotius)
Face shields are sterilised before being sent to health workers for use against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
A woman wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus walks past a graffiti of wings in Tokyo on April 7, 2020. – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will on April 7 declare a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Tokyo, over a spike in coronavirus infections. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
People cross a street in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district on April 7, 2020. – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will on April 7 declare a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Tokyo, over a spike in coronavirus infections. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Volunteers throw a mixture of water, neem herb and turmeric as an alleged natural disinfectant on a street in a residential area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
President Cyril Ramaphosa received by Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, upon his arrival at the Rand Water Head Office in Johannesburg for his visit to the Water and Sanitation Covid-19 Command Centre, 7 April 2020. The Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has been tasked with a responsibility of ensuring that there is water for all communities in order to flatten the curve and to stop the spread of the virus. Picture: GCIS
A passenger wearing a face mask travels on a train in Tokyo on April 7, 2020. – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 7 declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country over a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Inventor Sudhakar Yadav (L) gestures as he instructs a driver to drive a coronavirus-themed made car to be used in a awareness campaign, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad, on April 7, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
A doctor attends to patients in intensive care in the COVID-19 ward of the Maria Pia Hospital in Turin on April 7, 2020. – The Piedmont region around the industrial city of Turin reported 854 COVID-19 related deaths. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
A worker produces face masks at KICOTEC in Kitui, Kenya on April 7, 2020. The KICOTEC garment factory is currently the main producer of face mask and PPE gear in Kenya with a 24 hours non-stop production and 400 employees manufacturing more than 30,000 protective face masks per day and providing protective gear to hospitals, health workers and individuals all over the East African nation. Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on April 6, 2020, a partial lockdown in the country while announcing mandatory measures for Kenyans to use face masks in public spaces. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
A local resident feeds seagulls at Arail Ghat during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Allahabad on April 7, 2020. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
People take a bath in mini water distributry during lockdown of Sindh province amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 07 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER
A man wearing a face mask walks through a sanitising tunnel in Mitrovica, Kosovo, 07 April 2020, as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease. The Government of the Republic of Kosovo is enforcing a curfew from 5pm to 6am and has decided to close borders, schools and public facilities, and cancelling major sports and entertainment events. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
