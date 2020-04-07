24 hours in pictures, 7 April 2020

10/17

President Cyril Ramaphosa received by Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, upon his arrival at the Rand Water Head Office in Johannesburg for his visit to the Water and Sanitation Covid-19 Command Centre, 7 April 2020. The Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has been tasked with a responsibility of ensuring that there is water for all communities in order to flatten the curve and to stop the spread of the virus. Picture: GCIS