SA hospitals have just enough protective gear to last ‘a few weeks’

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has said there is just enough protective gear for hospital staff to last a few weeks.

He’s promised with new stocks coming in, there will be enough for the next two months.

After that he said the country plans to make its own protective equipment.

This follows reports of medical staff being unable to protect themselves because of a shortage of masks and other equipment.

Unions have been threatening to take the government to court over a lack of equipment.

The minister says countries like China and India have been sending stocks of gear to this country to assist in clearing shortages.

With regard to NEHAWU: We are saying we have enough stock for a few weeks. With additional stock coming in, we will have enough for another 6-8 weeks. We met other health unions. We will show them our plans on PPE’s. pic.twitter.com/dwXcNPZHyr — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020

Some health workers have claimed they have no masks or gloves to protect themselves. The minister says different areas are getting different types of supplies.

He said staff would not be forced to work in an area where they do not feel adequately protected.

“We need our staff to be protected and to be safe,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the situation at the St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban where 66 people, including 48 staff, have tested positive for Covid-19.

He said plans were afoot to close parts of the institution down.

We are concerned about developments at St Augustine’s Hospital. 66 tested positive over the past few days. About 48 of them are staff. The Provincial dept. is engaging the hospital, with a view to closing parts of the hospital down — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020

