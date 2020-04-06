24 hours in pictures, 6 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Departement of Transport Workers can be seen sanitising taxi’s along Solomon Mhalhangu road in Mamelodi, 6 April 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A soldier, wearing a face mask and gloves, stands in front of the City One condominium in Kuala Lumpur on April 6, 2020, after it was cordoned off due to a number of cases of individuals with COVID-19 novel coronavirus at the premises. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Brazilian nationals wait in and around busses next to the Birchwood in Boksburg, 6 April 2020 to make their way to OR Tambo International airport to be repatriated to Brazil. At least 255 will be flown back to Brazil as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This second and final flight to repatriate citizens after the first left last week. Picture: Neil McCartney
An Indonesian woman walks through a disinfection chamber as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Harmony bus station in Jakarta on April 6, 2020. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
Sanitisation tanks with taps at Esangweni Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 6 April 2020, during the partnership between the Gauteng government and the private sector in fighting the spread of Covid-19 in public transport. Outsurance , SA Taxi Finance , Clinix Health Group, Anglo Gold Ashanti, arms manufacturer Amscor and the City of Ekhuruleni, MEC for Public Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo led the efforts to sanitise facilities in all five developments in Gauteng. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A man wearing facemasks stands next to a building during government imposed shutdown as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Dhaka on April 6, 2020 (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)
A police roadblock on the M2W in Johannesburg, 6 April 2020. The police are conducting roadblocks to ensure that only essential services are on the roads during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Neil McCartney
Dogs fight in a crowded enclosure at Auntie Ju’s shelter for stray dogs on the outskirts of Bangkok on April 6, 2020, where some 1,500 canines rescued from the streets around the Thai capital are being housed. Donations of food and money have dramatically decreased since the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, leaving the some 1,500 dogs being housed in the shelter with little food to survive on. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
British police officers stand on duty, on the south side of Westminster Bridge, with the Houses of Parliament behind, in London on April 6, 2020, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in hospital on Monday undergoing tests after suffering “persistent” symptoms of coronavirus for 10 days, but colleagues insisted he remains in charge of the government. Reports have suggested that the prime minister was admitted to nearby St Thomas’ Hospital last night. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)
Local companies Crye Precision and Lafayette 148 NY team up to making thousands of protective hospital gowns to supply the city’s health care workers at their Brooklyn Navy Yard facilities on April 6, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)
A general view of residential and commercial buildings near Yangtze River is pictured in the city of Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on April 6, 2020. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
A young woman wearing a face mask walks past an advertising placard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev during an authorities-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, on April 6, 2020. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
An Iraqi man walks past empty coffins in the Washash district, in western Baghdad, on April 6, 2020, during a disinfection campaign of the neighbourhood to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
Parked bicycles used to transport materials in a wholesale market are pictured during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on April 6, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
