24 hours in pictures, 6 April 2020

9/14

British police officers stand on duty, on the south side of Westminster Bridge, with the Houses of Parliament behind, in London on April 6, 2020, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in hospital on Monday undergoing tests after suffering “persistent” symptoms of coronavirus for 10 days, but colleagues insisted he remains in charge of the government. Reports have suggested that the prime minister was admitted to nearby St Thomas’ Hospital last night. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)