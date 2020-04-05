48 hours in pictures, 5 April 2020

7/14

Roman Catholic priest Pepe Quitorio riding on a tricycle and wearing a face mask blesses the faithfuls holding coconut leaves during Palm Sunday event in Borongan town, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines on April 5, 2020, as part of the Easter observance. – Church authorities have asked the catholic faithfuls not to go to churches for the Palm Sunday blessing, but instead to stay in front of their houses as priests will go around their communities for the blessing, to observe social distancing as part of the government efforts to combat COVID 19 pandemic. (Photo by Alren BERONIO / AFP)