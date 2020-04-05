48 hours in pictures, 5 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/14
People walk by an apocalyptic mural by Hijackhart, where soldiers wearing face masks fight Covid-19 with disinfectant and hand sanitizers during the coronavirus pandemic on April 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. – US authorities said wearing a simple homemade mask or scarf could help stem rocketing infection rates. US President Donald Trump warned Americans on Saturday to brace for a “very horrendous” number of coronavirus deaths in the coming days as the total number of global fatalities from the pandemic soared past 60,000. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)
2/14
This picture taken on April 4, 2020, shows a drone used by police to control people and to ask them to respect social distances at a shopping boulevard in Heerlen, the Netherlands, on April 4, 2020. – The drone with a built-in speaker was used in the parking lots and in the areas around the boulevard in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. (Photo by Marcel VAN HOORN / ANP / AFP)
3/14
A man feeds monkeys at a street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
4/14
A man walks on the “Promenade des anglais” in the French Riviera city of Nice, southern France, on April 2, 2020, on the seventeen day of a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the epidemic COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)
5/14
People make their way home before a curfew imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Bangkok on April 3, 2020. – Thailand implemented on April 3 a six-hour night curfew in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, with authorities warning anyone who breached the order faced a two-year jail term. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
6/14
A resident using an improvised face shield made from a plastic water tank to protect him from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic walks in his neighbourhood in Manila on April 5, 2020, after the government imposed enhanced quarantine measures in the city. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
7/14
Roman Catholic priest Pepe Quitorio riding on a tricycle and wearing a face mask blesses the faithfuls holding coconut leaves during Palm Sunday event in Borongan town, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines on April 5, 2020, as part of the Easter observance. – Church authorities have asked the catholic faithfuls not to go to churches for the Palm Sunday blessing, but instead to stay in front of their houses as priests will go around their communities for the blessing, to observe social distancing as part of the government efforts to combat COVID 19 pandemic. (Photo by Alren BERONIO / AFP)
8/14
Palestinian newlywed Baraa and Ammar pose for a picture while wearing face masks in the West Bank village of Dora near Hebron on April 4, 2020, as authorities imposed restrictions on large gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
9/14
National Police members disinfect Venezuelan citizens returning to the country from Colombia, as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus -COVID19- at the Simon Boliviar International Bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia-Venezuela border, on April 4, 2020. – Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected last March 6, Colombia has reported 1,406 people infected and 32 dead. (Photo by Schneyder MENDOZA / AFP)
10/14
People talk during a sunny day at Yamashita park in Yokohama on April 4, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
11/14
A smartphone records a catholic priest celebrating the palm mass in the empty Saint Francois-Xavier church, which will be broadcasted on social networks tomorrow, in Paris on april 4, 2020, on the nineteenth day of a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
12/14
A Palestinian baker finishes a cake, that portrays a woman wearing a facemask, at his shop in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 30, 2020. – The United Nations has warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza could be disastrous, given the high poverty rates and weak health system in the coastal strip under Israeli blockade since 2007. Authorities in Gaza have said that more than 2,700 Palestinians are in home-isolation, mostly people who had returned from Egypt. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
13/14
Catholic faithfuls in an urban community on the outskirts of Manila attend a mass via online live streaming of Palm Sunday on April 5, 2020. – The Church has issued guidelines for the faithful to avoid congregation and to celebrate Palm Sunday at home and have their palms be blessed online with the enhanced community quarantine in mind to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Maria TAN / AFP)
14/14
Sherazade Mami, a 28-year-old Tunisian professional dancer and performer at the Caracalla dance theatre and a teacher at the Caracalla dance school, practices while wearing a surgical mask on the roof of her apartment building in the suburb of Dekwaneh on the eastern outskirts of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on April 4, 2020. – Due to the confinement regulations imposed to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Mami opted to continue practicing on her rooftop to remain in shape. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
