24 hours in pictures, 3 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A mask has been added to a statue in the Johannesburg CBD, 3 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown is an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A municipal worker sanitizes a quarantined homeless shelter in San Salvador on April 02, 2020, during the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Covid-19. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)
A man reacts as he opens his door to South African soldiers wearing protective masks amid concerns for the Covid-19 coronavirus while they search an apartment block in Johannesburg, on April 2, 2020. Police officers conducted a search during a joint operation between the South African Police Services and the South African National Defence Forces aimed at enforcing the country’s lockdown. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Zain Khumalo from Jamiatul Ulama speaks to Sinisiwe Tshabalala in the women’s quarters at Coen Scholtz Hall in Birchleigh North , Kempton Park, 3 April 2020. The City of Ekurhuleni is utilising this hall for a temporary shelter for the homeless during the lockdown with the assistance of some NGOs from the area. Picture: Neil McCartney
A signboard shows cancelled flights at an arrivals floor of the international terminal at Haneda airport in Tokyo on April 3, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Medical staff carry a patient infected with the COVID-19 onboard a medicalized TGV high speed train at the railway station in Strasbourg, eastern France, on April 3, 2020, prior to his evacuation, along with 23 other patients, to hospitals in Bordeaux southwestern France, where the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been limited so far. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / POOL / AFP)
Doreen Phenyane is seen in her yard after receiving a food donation from Africa Medalion Group, in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 3 April 2020. The company donated food parcels to families in Alexandra Township Ward 105, as part of ongoing efforts to help curb and combat the spread of the coronavirus in communities throughout the province. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
General view taken on April 03, 2020 of the temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients located at the Ifema convention and exhibition centre in Madrid. More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
Informal traders being forced to pack up their goods after TMPD told them to vacate the area in Marabastad, 3 April 2020, Pretoria. This comes a day after Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Skosazana Dlamini Zuma said traders will be allowed to trade if they have the correct paperwork. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A woman wearing a mask queues outside a supermarket within a distance from fellow shoppers in Madrid on April 3, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)
A mortuary worker wearing a face mask and gloves prepares supports for coffins, most of them containing the bodies of COVID-19 victims, at the parking of the Collserola funeral parlour in Montcada i Reixac, near Barcelona. More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow. (Photo by PAU BARRENA / AFP)
A sand sculpture by Palestinian artist Rana al-Ramlawi is pictured in her yard in Gaza City, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, on April 3, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)
A Gauteng Health Department Official collects samples from a man during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on April 3, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Tanzanian performing artist Alex Kalemera (R), also known as Tanzania Joker, helps a food vendor to wash her hands with chlorinated water as he raises awareness against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at Kinondoni Manyanya market in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Ericky BONIPHACE / AFP)
An Indonesian police officer wearing a Covid-19 coronavirus themed helmet conducts a campaign and disinfects motorists’ vehicles in Mojokerto, East Java on April 3, 2020. (Photo by Juni Kriswanto / AFP)
