24 hours in pictures, 3 April 2020

11/15

A mortuary worker wearing a face mask and gloves prepares supports for coffins, most of them containing the bodies of COVID-19 victims, at the parking of the Collserola funeral parlour in Montcada i Reixac, near Barcelona. More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow. (Photo by PAU BARRENA / AFP)