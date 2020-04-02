24 hours in pictures, 2 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 A worker uses a sprayer to disinfect the Duduza Clinic that has been shut down after a nurse tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ekurhuleni, on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) 2/12 (COMBO) This combination of pictures taken and created on April 2, 2020, shows items left on circles marked on the ground, to maintain social distancing, by people reserving their turn at a free food distribution for those in need organised by the Disciples of Ramakrishna, a Hindu religious group, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 3/12 Various protective face masks, worn by many people during the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, are on display for sale outside a shop in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on April 2, 2020. (Photo by David GANNON / AFP) 4/12 A woman watches a live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the nation over the coronavirus outbreak, in Moscow on April 2, 2020. President Vladimir Putin on April 2, 2020 aid Russians will continue not going to work while receiving pay until the end of the month to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) 5/12 People queue at a food distribution by Team Pangaj, a Kenyan voluntary group, delivering flour, beans, milk and juice for about 900 people at the Olympic Primary school in the Kibera slum, Nairobi, on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Gordwin ODHIAMBO / AFP) 6/12 A worker looks at one of the coffins placed at the parking lot of the funeral home of the town of Collserola, Barcelona, Spain, 2 April 2020. The coffins are kept in the parking to avoid the collapse of the morgues of surrounding hospitals. Spain faces the 19th consecutive day of mandatory home confinement in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia 7/12 Volunteers and Municipality workers arrange grocery items at the Mostra d’Oltremare trade center in Naples, southern Italy, 02 April 2020. The products will be distributed to citizens without income to help them overcome the ongoing emergency crisis caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO 8/12 A molecular geneticist in protective clothing prepares a test for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in a hospital lab in the Rhineland Region, Germany, 01 April 2020 (issued 02 April 2020). Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH 9/12 Afghan street vendors look for jobs as a firefighter sprays antiseptic water during a campaign against the coronavirus in Kabul, Afghanistan, 02 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI 10/12 A Pakistani worker sprays disinfectant in public places and homes during a lockdown of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa province amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Peshawar, Pakistan, 02 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB 11/12 A general view of a road bridge in Wuhan, China, 02 April 2020. Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, partly lifted the lockdown allowing people to enter the city after more than two months. According to Chinese government figures over 2,500 people have died of Covid-19 in Wuhan since the outbreak began. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY 12/12 An Indian woman along with other people (unseen) recites scriptures from Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, sitting outside their houses on the ninth day of the nation-wide lockdown in Amritsar, India, 02 April 2020. People of a locality in Amritsar decided to read religious scriptures from Guru Granth Sahib for spiritual solace amid the lockdown and Covid19 threat. Indian Prime Minister Modi has declared a nationwide 21-day lockdown across India, starting midnight 24 March 2020 to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.