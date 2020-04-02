24 hours in pictures, 1 April 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/17
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chase down a man as he runs away during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
2/17
A man is searched after being chased down by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
3/17
A woman in a face mask walks by a sign posted on a boarded up restaurant in San Francisco, California on April, 1, 2020, during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP)
4/17
UNHCR tents lined up on a Rugby field at the Lukas Van Den Berg Sport centre providing shelter for 370 of the homeless people moved from the Caledonian Stadium, 1 April 2020, Pretoria. On day 6 of the 21 day lockdown period to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/17
Local people walk between tombs at a military cemetery in Xindian district, New Taipei City, on April 2, 2020. Taiwanese pay their respects to their ancestors during the Qinming Festival between April 2-6. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)
6/17
US President Donald Trump takes part in the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
7/17
Packaging the products at the warehouse used by SDI Force in Johannesburg to package their food and essentials packages that are distributed to various households in need around Johannesburg, 1 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
8/17
Celakase Kuputsa receives sanitiser from Retshidisitswe Phaahla at at Helen Joseph Hostel in Alexandra in Johannesburg, 1 April 2020, after the official installation and handover sanitiser stations by Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile and MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment, Morakane Mosupyoe. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
9/17
Employees of a funeral home wear face masks as they drive in a hearse as part of a campaign sponsored by the Colombian police and a funerary home to raise awareness during the new coronavirus pandemic in Envigado, Antioquia, Colombia, on April 1, 2020. More than 20,000 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Latin America and the Caribbean by Wednesday, according to an AFP tally using information provided by national health authorities and the World Health Organization. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
10/17
A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is seen outside a supermarket, 1 April 2020, as shoppers practice social distancing in the Johannesburg CBD during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
11/17
Police personnel wearing coronavirus-themed helmets ride on horses as they participate in a awareness campaign during a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, on April 2, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
12/17
A man walks along a quiet street, past a mural of former President Nelson Mandela, in Maboneng in Johannesburg, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
13/17
A man wearing a mask looks out of a taxi window in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
14/17
A bird flies over a deserted street leading to India Gate during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
15/17
Two men are searched and questioned by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
16/17
A cat runs away as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
17/17
A homeless man is questioned by a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa’s lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.