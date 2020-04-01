Covid-19 1.4.2020 08:41 am

Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus

Driver claimed he wanted to get to hospital quickly to get tested.

He was fined for speeding and had his licence suspended.

An Australian allegedly caught driving a Lamborghini at nearly twice the speed limit in Sydney claimed he was rushing to hospital to be tested for coronavirus, police said Wednesday.

The man was undergoing mandatory self-isolation after being pulled over for allegedly driving 160 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone on Monday.

Police urged Australians who suspect they may have Covid-19 to call their nearest medical service first.

“Drivers shouldn’t break the road rules under any circumstances,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

“If you think you may have symptoms of Covid-19 and want to seek help from a doctor or hospital, call ahead of time to book an appointment.

“If you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact triple zero.”

Police said the 35-year-old man had been tested for coronavirus and was now undergoing mandatory self-isolation.

It was unclear whether or not he had tested positive.

