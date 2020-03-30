24 hours in pictures, 30 March 2020

5/20

Russian police officers patrol on March 30, 2020 on the deserted Red square in front of Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow as the city and its surrounding regions imposed lockdowns today, that were being followed by other Russian regions in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 infection caused by the novel coronavirus. The enforcement of the strict new rules, which Moscow Mayor suddenly announced for the capital late Sunday, coincide with the beginning of a “non-working” week declared by Russian President the week before. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)