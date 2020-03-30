24 hours in pictures, 30 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
SASSA beneficiaries queue outside Florida Pick n’ Pay in Johannesburg, 30 March 2020, for their grants. SASSA paypoints are going to be paid from 30 and 31st of March, starting with older people and people with disabilities. Other Social grants are going to be paid on 1st of April. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A man walks under a huge piece of graffiti art on day 4 of the 21 day national lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 March 2020. The military aided by South Africa Police forces patrolled the streets of downtown Joburg including gatherings the homeless and street peoples who need to be relocated to shelters. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Rescuers search at the site where a train derailed in Chenzhou in China’s central Hunan province on March 30, 2020. A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on March 30, injuring a number of passengers and staff, officials said. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Soweto residents queue outside Dobsonville Mall in Johannesburg, 30 March 2020, on the fourth day of national shutdown in South Africa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Russian police officers patrol on March 30, 2020 on the deserted Red square in front of Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow as the city and its surrounding regions imposed lockdowns today, that were being followed by other Russian regions in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 infection caused by the novel coronavirus. The enforcement of the strict new rules, which Moscow Mayor suddenly announced for the capital late Sunday, coincide with the beginning of a “non-working” week declared by Russian President the week before. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Senegalese walk among rubbish and closed market stalls after another of Dakar’s large markets was closed down, cleaned and disinfected on March 30, 2020. Senegal declared a state of emergency and imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on March 23, 2020, in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Church Square in the Pretoria CBD can be seen nearly empty on day 3 of the nation wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, 29 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
SAPS amd JMPD conduct a roadblock on London road in Alex during the lockdown, 30 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
The entrance to Nelson Mandela Square is closed off the popular tourist spot cannot be accessed as well as non essential shops in the center, 30 March 2020. South Africa is on the 4th day of a Nation wide lock down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Residents from Olievenhoutbosch can be seen queuing and practicing social distancing at the local Shoprite, 30 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Visitors are viewing and taking photos of cherry blossoms in unseasonably snowfall in Tokyo, Japan, 29 March 2020 while Tokyo government warns to avoid crowd for viewing cherry blossoms in prevention of COVID-19 coronavirus infections. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has asked residents to stay home on the 28-29 March weekend amid a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus infections in Tokyo. Koike has suggested risk of possible lockdown of the Tokyo metropolitan as more than 430 people have been tested positive to the coronavirus in the Japanese capital and 1,827 people positive in Japan. Sixty-eight people were found positive only 29 March in Tokyo. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Residents from Olievenhoutbosch can be seen queuing and practicing social distancing to collect their SASSA grants at the local mall, 30 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Army’s Special Operations Command (MOE) members patrol in Benidorm, Spain, 29 March 2020. Spain faces the 15th consecutive day of national lockdown in an effort to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/MANUEL LORENZO
Temporary tents are being erected at clinics across Johannesburg, 30 March 2020. The tents are to help the possible influx of patients due to the Corona Virus pandemic. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
People distribute food for monkeys at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 March 2020. Pashupati Area Development Trust along with animal lovers are jointly distributing food for animals like monkeys, pigeons, dogs, and cow that are effected by the nationwide lock down. Nepal is under a nationwide lock down, in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A man impersonating legendary singer Freddie Mercury of the British glam-rock band ‘Queen’ performs to entertain his neighbors during the confinement in Orense, Galicia, Spain, 29 March 2020. Spain faces the 15th consecutive day of a national lockdown in an effort to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO
A sign on the N1 South indicates that South Africa is in lock down, Johannesburg, 30 March 2020, on day four of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a National Disaster. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Bronze statues are decorated with face masks in central Dresden, Germany, 29 March 2020. The German government and local authorities are heightening measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
View of a snow-covered fire hydrant in Krakow, Poland, 30 March 2020. Krakow residents were surprised by snowfall as temperatures plunged due to cold air coming from the Arctic. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI
The Pretoria CBD can be seen empty on day 3 of the nation wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, 29 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
