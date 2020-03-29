48 hours in pictures, 29 March 2020

16/17

President Cyril Ramaphosa sanitises his hands at The Ranch, 29 March 2020, seeing off the 112 South African citizens who will be reunited with their families after testing negative for coronavirus at the end of their quarantine in Polokwane. The group was placed under quarantine at the resort from 14 March 2020 after they were repatriated from Wuhan in the Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Picture: GCIS