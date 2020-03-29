48 hours in pictures, 29 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Children pull faces from a window of a building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on March 28, 2020. South Africa came under a nationwide lockdown on March 27, 2020, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the continent. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A South African policeman points his pump rifle to disperse a crowd of shoppers in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on March 28, 2020 while trying to enforce a safety distance outside a supermarket amid concern of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. South Africa came under a nationwide lockdown on March 27, 2020, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the continent. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Police inspector Rajesh Babu (C) wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to motorists at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on March 28, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Lithuanian groom Dainius and his bride Ramune pose for the photographer, wearing protective masks against the new coronavirus after their wedding ceremony in Vilnius, Lithuania on March 28, 2020. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers takes position outside the renowned Madala hostel in Alexandra township on March 28, 2020, during the second day of the 21 day national lockdown announced by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)
Homeless persons line up outside a shelter in Johannesburg, on March 28, 2020 after having been rounded up by officers of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). South Africa came under a nationwide lockdown on March 27, 2020, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the continent. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A security official sprays disinfectant on a shopper’s hands as part of an intervention by Mams Mall Centre Management to counter the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mamelodi, near Pretoria, on March 29, 2020. South Africa came under a nationwide lockdown on March 27, 2020, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the continent. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
This aerial picture shows boatmen waiting for passengers docked on the bank of a river during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dhaka on March 28, 2020. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Medical staff move a patient infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, into a German medicalised Hercules M 400 transport plane in Strasbourg, eastern France, to be evacuated to the German cities of Stuttgart and Ulm for medical attention on March 29, 2020. France evacuated 36 more coronavirus patients from the hard-hit east to western areas on March 29, hoping to free up intensive care units as hospitals brace for even more serious cases in the coming days. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
An Emirati man, wearing a protective face-mask, walks past a graffiti in Dubai on March 28, 2020. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP)
A homeless man looks on from inside a police van in Johannesburg, on March 28, 2020 after having been rounded up by officers of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). Homeless people have been transported by the authorities to shelters to make sure they remain indoor during the country’s lockdown. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
This NASA handout photo obtained March 29, 2020 shows ripples in the surface of Denman Glacier in East Antarctica that throw shadows against the ice. The glacier is melting at a faster rate now than it was from 2003 to 2008. The glacier retreated 3.4 miles (5.4 kilometers) from 1996 to 2018, according to a new study by scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of California, Irvine. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP)
A member of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chases a man in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on March 28, 2020 while trying to enforce a national lockdown amid concern of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
A man wears a face mask while he visits Times Square as rain falls on March 28, 2020 in New York City. US President Donald Trump said on March 28, 2020 that he’s considering a short-term quarantine of New York state, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)
A worker arranges beds to prepare a quarantine centre in an indoor stadium at the Sarusajai Sports Complex during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Guwahati on March 29, 2020. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
President Cyril Ramaphosa sanitises his hands at The Ranch, 29 March 2020, seeing off the 112 South African citizens who will be reunited with their families after testing negative for coronavirus at the end of their quarantine in Polokwane. The group was placed under quarantine at the resort from 14 March 2020 after they were repatriated from Wuhan in the Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Picture: GCIS
Lindsay Shea holds her son Kellen as the family watches a caravan of cars pass by to wish him a socially distanced happy third birthday in front of their home on March 28, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Families across the country are finding new ways to celebrate milestone celebrations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The “birthday train” was organized by the Shippan Point Association, a neighborhood organization in Stamford, CT. Picture: John Moore/Getty Images/AFP
