Multimedia 28.3.2020 04:20 pm

IN PICTURES: Lockdown day one

The Citizen photographers capture the first day of lockdown in Gauteng

From midnight our photographers were on the streets of Gauteng capturing scenes of the first day of lockdown, as ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suppress the Covid-19 pandemic.

