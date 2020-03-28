IN PICTURES: Lockdown day one

The Citizen photographers capture the first day of lockdown in Gauteng
From midnight our photographers were on the streets of Gauteng capturing scenes of the first day of lockdown, as ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suppress the Covid-19 pandemic.
1/25
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
2/25
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
3/25
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
4/25
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
5/25
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
6/25
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
7/25
Members of the JMPD are seen patrolling the streets, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
8/25
A cleaner is seen on the streets of Johannesburg, 27 March 2020, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
9/25
EMPD officers stop and check documentation of people entering OR Tambo International airport during the first day of the lockdown to fight the Coronavirus., 27 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
10/25
A lone man walks through the empty Gandhi Square bus terminal in Johannesburg, 27 March 2020, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
11/25
A member of the SANDF questions a pedestrian, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
12/25
A group of homeless people are seen, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, after being assempled by the SANDF and the JMPD for relocation on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
13/25
A group of homeless people are seen, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, after being assempled by the SANDF and the JMPD for relocation on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
14/25
A police vehicle is seen on a patrol through the empty Gandhi Square bus terminal in Johannesburg, 27 March 2020, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
15/25
The N3 highway in Bedfordview during the first day of lockdown, 27 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
16/25
An SANDF vehicle can be seen in Pretoria streets, 27 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
17/25
A lone man walks along an empty street in Johannesburg, 27 March 2020, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
18/25
A man is taken away by a member of the SANDF, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
19/25
The SANDF are seen patrolling the streets, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
20/25
A group of homeless people are seen, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, after being assempled by the SANDF and the JMPD for relocation on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
21/25
The SANDF are seen patrolling the streets, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
22/25
The SANDF are seen patrolling the streets, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
23/25
The SANDF are seen patrolling the streets, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
24/25
A member of the SANDF is seen patrolling the streets, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
25/25
The SANDF are seen patrolling the streets, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.