24 hours in pictures, 25 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/9 The Giza pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo is pictured empty on March 25, 2020 after the site closed to the general public as a protective a measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) 2/9 A man wearing a face mask walks on a platform at a bus station on March 25, 2020 in Prague, where most activities slowed down or came to a halt due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) 3/9 A young woman wearing a face mask, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walks on Red Square in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral in downtown Moscow on March 25, 2020. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) 4/9 A homeless man feeds pigeons and seagulls at the border between Italy and The Vatican (Rear) in Rome on March 25, 2020 during the lockdown following the COVID-19 new coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) 5/9 Rickshaws are parked on a roadside during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on March 25, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 6/9 Arabian Oryx are pictured in the desert backdropped by a view of the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on March 25, 2020. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) 7/9 Taxi Drivers at Greenstone Mall in Edenvale sanitise passenger’s hands before they enter the taxi, 25 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/9 A Sri Lankan Muslim woman wearing a face mask walks on the street during an island-wide curfew, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 25 March 2020. The Sri Lankan government has implemented an island-wide curfew until further notice in order to slow down the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. The Asian country’s health ministry announced two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections throughout Sri Lanka to 102. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE 9/9 A man wearing a face mask can be seen at the busy Bosman Taxi Rank where many Pretorians are leaving the City before the government enforced lock down takes place from Friday, 25 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

