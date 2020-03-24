24 hours in pictures, 24 March 2020

1/12

Elephants in their enclosure at The National Zoological Gardens in Pretoria. According to a media release, the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) announced that the National Botanical and Zoological Gardens will remain open to the public unless further directives are received from the Government. Special precautions are in place to protect visitors, staff and the animals from COVID-19. This include placing hand-sanitisers at the entrances and adding to the staff’s preventive equipment; hand-sanitiser is available throughout the zoo, especially in high risk areas and closing high risk areas such as the primate enclosures, the aquarium and reptile park. “The NZG is a unique environment that requires its own planning due to it have a living animal collection and there are some studies that indicate that the COVID-19 virus may be zoonotic. This means it may be transmittable between species, more likely between primates” says Carmel Mbizvo, SANBI’S Acting CEO. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)