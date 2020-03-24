24 hours in pictures, 24 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/12
Elephants in their enclosure at The National Zoological Gardens in Pretoria. According to a media release, the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) announced that the National Botanical and Zoological Gardens will remain open to the public unless further directives are received from the Government. Special precautions are in place to protect visitors, staff and the animals from COVID-19. This include placing hand-sanitisers at the entrances and adding to the staff’s preventive equipment; hand-sanitiser is available throughout the zoo, especially in high risk areas and closing high risk areas such as the primate enclosures, the aquarium and reptile park. “The NZG is a unique environment that requires its own planning due to it have a living animal collection and there are some studies that indicate that the COVID-19 virus may be zoonotic. This means it may be transmittable between species, more likely between primates” says Carmel Mbizvo, SANBI’S Acting CEO. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
2/12
A picture taken with a drone shows cars in a snow-covered forest near Pecs, Hungary, 24 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tamas Soki
3/12
Uliana Timoreeva, baker at the Rottosrouva Bakery, displays her toilet paper cake, in Helsinki, Finland, 23 March 2020. The bakery lost all cake orders, as all parties were cancelled due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The bakery staff came up with the indea for the baked good, which could give customers comic relief during the pandemic, as at the time people in the country were panic buying toilet paper. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN
4/12
People queue outside the Checkers in Green Valley, Greenstone, 24 March 2020. Many people are panic buying ahead of the shutdown even though Preident Ramaphosa ensured people that they would be able to get to the shops during the lockdown period. Picture: Neil McCartney
5/12
A member of a city emergency response team sets up a cubicle intended for quarantine of citizens who will show symptoms of Covid-19 in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 March 2020. Philippine health officials on 24 March reported more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
6/12
Empty shelves are pictured at a store in Johannesburg, 24 March 2020. Some people have stockpiling amid fears of shortages because of the Covid 19 virus pandemic. A lock down is to be implemented as of midnight Thursday 26 March2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
7/12
The Olympic Rings monument in front of the Japan Olympic Committee headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 24 March 2020. Later in the day, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to hold phone talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach of Germany regarding the possible postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the coronavirus COVID19 pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
8/12
A customer wears a mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus while standing with a shopping cart full of items at Makro in Pretoria East on March 24, 2020. – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 23, 2020 announced a 21-day national lockdown to start later this week to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus which has affected more than 400 people and ordered the military to enforce the ban. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
9/12
A Municipal Corporation worker sprays a disinfectant on a road during curfew, which was imposed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19, in Bhopal, India, 24 March 2020. India has confirmed 425 coronavirus cases, eight deaths and 24 recoveries, according to reports. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA
10/12
A member of medical team sprays disinfectants at underground Al Shohadaa ‘Martyrs’ metro station in Cairo, Egypt, 24 March 2020. Egyptian authorities announce two-week curfew, starting from 25 March, during which public transportation will be suspended to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Countries around the world is taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
11/12
A man waks past a car buried under rubble in Zagreb, Croatia, 24 March 2020. A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Croatia on 22 March 2020 damaging buildings and cutting off electricity in a number of neighborhoods. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
12/12
A Little Indian porcupine (Hystrix indicus) in the ZOO in Wroclaw, Poland, 24 March 2020. Last week four little procupines were born in the zoo. Picture: EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.