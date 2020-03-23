24 hours in pictures, 23 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A food shop owner (C) wears a mask and medical gloves amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as he stands behind his shop’s entrance, in the Protea informal settlement in Soweto, on March 23, 2020. African countries have been among the last to be hit by the global COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic but as cases rise, many nations are now taking strict measures to block the deadly illness. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)
Palestinian mounted policemen patrol in the West Bank city of Ramallah on March 23, 2020 during a two-week ban on all non-essential movements to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: AFP / ABBAS MOMANI
A woman walks in an empty park following a heavy snowfall in Sofia on March 23, 2020. All public gardens, parks, children’s playgrounds and open-air sports facilities in Bulgaria are sealed to prevent people from gathering there, allowing dog owners only solitary walks of their pets. Picture: AFP / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV
A picture shows the statue of the dog Greyfriars Bobby that has had a face mask placed on it in Edinburgh on March 23, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday he may impose tougher controls on the British public as packed parks, markets and cafes at the weekend showed thousands of people defying government warnings about social distancing. Greyfriars Bobby is famous for having guarded the grave of its deceased owner for 14 years until the dog’s death in 1872. The story remains well-known and the statue is a tourist attraction in the centre of Edinburgh. Picture: AFP / ANDY BUCHANAN
A worker disinfects a gallery of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s landmark Tahrir Square amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, on March 23, 2020. Picture: AFP / Khaled DESOUKI
A Palestinian boy wearing cloves and a protective face-mask takes care of his birds in Gaza City on March 23, 2020. Authorities in Gaza confirmed the first two cases of novel coronavirus, identifying the individuals as Palestinians who had travelled to Pakistan and were held in quarantine on their return. The United Nations has warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza could be disastrous, given the high poverty rates and weak health system in the coastal strip under Israeli blockade since 2007. Authorities in Gaza have said that more than 2,700 Palestinians are in home-isolation, mostly people who had returned from Egypt. Picture: AFP / MOHAMMED ABED
A boy wearing a face mask, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walks before an Olympic rings sculpture at the national ‘Birds Nest’ stadium, the main site of the 2008 Beijing Olympics in Beijing on March 23, 2020. World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic as Canada pulled out of the Games and Japan’s prime minister admitted a delay could be “inevitable”. Picture: AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI
A pedestrian wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walks past an awareness graffiti in Mumbai on March 23, 2020. Picture: AFP / Indranil MUKHERJEE
A children’s playground lays dormant as Leeds City Council temporarily closes all of it’s playgrounds though parks will still remain open for recreation, on March 23, 2020 in Leeds, United Kingdom. Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 10,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more across the globe. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A woman clears her car from the snow in Sofia, Bulgaria, 23 March 2020. Bulgarian authorities have declared a ban on intercity travel around the country in an effort to slow down the spread of the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and have set up checkpoints outside every major city to ensure compliance with the order. People are only allowed to travel if it is essential for work or medical reasons or if they are returning to their homes. All three exceptions must be proven with official documents. Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has also ordered the closure of parks, city gardens, playgrounds, sports facilities, and most outdoor and indoor public places. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
A view of a closed market in provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after authorities closed them to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 March 2020. Reports state the number of cases infected with coronavirus in Pakistan increased to 805. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A man shows police his documents at a security checkpoint in Nafplion, Peloponnese, Greece, 23 March 2020. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a ban on public movement as of 06:00 on 22 March introducing the strictest measure so far to stem the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic in Greece. Citizens that need to circulate must bear a police ID or a passport with them, and a paper proving their need to circulate. There are two types of documents for the latter. Picture: EPA-EFE/EVANGELOS BOUGIOTIS
A woman walks her dog in front of the statue of Alexander the Great as police officers are seen on the left, Thessaloniki, Greece, 23 March 2020. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a ban on public movement as of 06:00 on 22 March introducing the strictest measure so far to stem the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic in Greece. Citizens that need to circulate must bear a police ID or a passport with them, and a paper proving their need to circulate. There are two types of documents for the latter. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
A woman wearing a surgical mask uses her phone at the Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore, 23 March 2020. Singapore Airlines has announced that they will be cutting 96 percent of their flight capacity and grounded most of their fleet. The Singapore government has imposed a ban on all short-term visitors entering or transiting through Singapore starting at midnight on 24 March 2020. The ban follows a recent spike of nearly 250 cases of COVID-19 patients over the last week with a majority of them imported into the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
An information poster regarding the coronavirus is secured to a fence amongst refugees from various African nations living on a city sidewalk in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Refugees from various African nations living on a city sidewalk go about their daily routine in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A man pushes bags of recyclable material he has collected across the city in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Volunteers distribute free food after provincial government of Sindh province announced complete lockdown of the province to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 March 2020. Reports state the number of cases infected with coronavirus in Pakistan increased to 805. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
People visit the Albert Cuypmarkt, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 23 March 2020. The Amsterdam-Amstelland security region announced measures to counter the crowds in markets, after the Amsterdam markets were too crowded last weekend according to them. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
A man selling masks along a busy road in Centurion can be seen holding up a sign to draw attention from the traffic, 23 February 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A cyclist rides on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. UCT has closed due to 3 cases of confirmed Coronavirus Covid-19. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
