24 hours in pictures, 23 March 2020

10/21

A woman clears her car from the snow in Sofia, Bulgaria, 23 March 2020. Bulgarian authorities have declared a ban on intercity travel around the country in an effort to slow down the spread of the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and have set up checkpoints outside every major city to ensure compliance with the order. People are only allowed to travel if it is essential for work or medical reasons or if they are returning to their homes. All three exceptions must be proven with official documents. Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has also ordered the closure of parks, city gardens, playgrounds, sports facilities, and most outdoor and indoor public places. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV