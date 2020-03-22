48 hours in pictures, 22 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
A sparrow enjoys petal from the garland flowers using to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the deserted Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 March 2020. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued the order closing shopping malls and other public places in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which killed one Thai man and the number of COVID-19 infections surged to 599 people were infected. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Croatian policemen arrive on the site of a damaged building, in downtown Zagreb, on March 22, 2020, after an earthquake hit the country at 06:00 am (0500 GMT). A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Croatian capital of Zagreb on March 22, 2020, damaging buildings and cutting electricity in a number of neighbourhoods. / AFP / Denis LOVROVIC
Firefighters from Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services participate in a decontamination process with high pressure mist at public places during a one-day nationwide Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad on March 22, 2020. Nearly one billion people around the world were confined to their homes, as the coronavirus death toll crossed 13,000 and factories were shut in worst-hit Italy after another single-day fatalities record. / AFP / SAM PANTHAKY
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman, sits in front of closed shops during a one-day nationwide Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on March 22, 2020. Nearly one billion people around the world were confined to their homes, as the coronavirus death toll crossed 13,000 and factories were shut in worst-hit Italy after another single-day fatalities record. / AFP / NARINDER NANU
A French police officer patrols by the “Promenade des Anglais” during a curfew in the French Riviera city of Nice, southern France, on the fifth day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). / AFP / VALERY HACHE
A free diver explores a Kelp forest in the Indian Ocean, False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 21 March 2020. Huge Kelp forests can extend up to three kilometers offshore of South Africa’s cape coastal waters. Kelp are the giants of the seaweed world being the fastest growing algae sometimes exceeding fifteen meters in length. The Kelp forests influence the waters around them by calming the waves, slowing the water and thus allowing it to be warmed by the sun. This creates a unique marine environment popular with free divers in which thousands of species thrive beneath these giant tree like structures. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Health workers prepare to receive the first patients with coronavirus at Ifema exhibition complex on March 22, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. The Community of Madrid and the UME (Spanish Emergency Army Unit) are installing a specific hospital for COVID-19 with 5,500 beds and an UCI (Intensive Care Unit). The number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Spain has increased to at least 25,400, with the latest death toll reaching 1,381 according to the countrys Health Ministry. (Photo by Comunidad de Madrid via Getty Images)
A couple sit in their car as they watch a movie screening at a drive-through cinema in Seoul. Box office numbers in South Korea — which has 8,897 confirmed virus cases — have plummeted in recent weeks due to the epidemic, with authorities urging the public to avoid large crowds. But at drive-in cinemas, moviegoers can enjoy a movie from the comfort of their cars, parked in front of a large outdoor screen.
/ AFP / Ed JONES
A pet dog wearing a costume looks on at Ueno park in Tokyo on March 22, 2020. / AFP / Behrouz MEHRI
A member of the special forces police wears a face mask against the spread of the new coronavirus as he stands guard in front of a mural depicting a person wearing a face mask in Bogota on March 21, 2020. Colombian President Ivan Duque announced mandatory preventive isolation from March 24 to April 13 as a measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus. / AFP / Juan BARRETO
A man protects his face with a plastic bag as he walks in the street in Paris on March 21, 2020 as a strick lockdown comes into in effect to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. French President asked people to stay at home to avoid the spreading the Covid-19, saying only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished. The country has already shut cafes, restaurants, schools and universities and urged people to limit their movementnon-essential public places including restaurants and cafes. / AFP / FRANCK FIFE
A volunteer from the COVID-19 Action Group hands out information leaflets and soap to residents of the Diepsloot Township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 March 2020. This group, working together with Operation SA and Laudium Disaster Management, aims to hand out one million cakes of soap over the next few weeks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the vulnerable high-density areas of the country’s biggest city. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A woman and her dog walk on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa, 21 March 2020. As South Africans adjust to Social Distancing and other protocols, the South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
