24 hours in pictures, 20 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, France, 20 March 2020. The pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading aggressively through France, with nearly 11,000 confirmed cases and at least 372 deaths reported so far. EPA-EFE/GONZALO FUENTES 2/11 View of a nearly deserted street after authorities ordered the closure of all shops, except medicines and groceries, to curb the coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu, India, 20 March 2020. All existing Indian visas issued to nationals of any country except those issued to diplomats, officials, UN/International organizations, employment, project visas stand suspended until 15 April 2020. All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February 2020 face a 14-day quarantine period. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH 3/11 A vendor wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, displays newspapers at his stall in Amritsar on March 20, 2020. / AFP / NARINDER NANU 4/11 Two shoppers pass each other in the street in Walthamstow, east London on March 20, 2020. The British prime minister urged people in his daily press conference on March 19 to be reasonable in their shopping as supermarkets emptied out of crucial items — notably toilet roll — across Britain. The government said it was temporarily relaxing elements of competition law to allow supermarkets to work together to maintain supplies. / AFP / Tolga AKMEN 5/11 A view taken on March 20, 2020 outside the hospital of Cremona, southeast of Milan, shows Italian soldiers installing equipment at a newly operative field hospital for coronavirus patients, financed by US evangelical Christian disaster relief NGO Samaritan’s Purse. Fully operational, the structure will consist of 15 tents, 60 beds, 8 of which will be in intensive care. / AFP / Miguel MEDINA 6/11 An Israeli firefighter sprays disinfectant against the novel coronavirus in the emergency parking lot at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 20, 2020. Israel has 573 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with another 47 in the occupied Palestinian territories and tens of thousands of people in self-isolation. / AFP / JACK GUEZ 7/11 Workers spray disinfectant on a children’s playground to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Suresnes, near Paris, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann 8/11 Posters with the pictures and names of the victims of a right-wing extremist gunman, who killed nine people in a racist attack in Hanau on February 19th, have been put up on an avertising column in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on March 19, 2020. / AFP / David GANNON 9/11 People shop in aisles with empty shelves in a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Walthamstow, east London on March 20, 2020. The British prime minister urged people in his daily press conference on March 19 to be reasonable in their shopping as supermarkets emptied out of crucial items — notably toilet roll — across Britain. The government said it was temporarily relaxing elements of competition law to allow supermarkets to work together to maintain supplies. / AFP / Tolga AKMEN 10/11 A view taken on March 20, 2020 in Cremona, southeast of Milan, shows cleaning personnel in protective gear disinfecting patients’ beds in one of the tents from a newly operative field hospital for coronavirus patients, financed by US evangelical Christian disaster relief NGO Samaritan’s Purse. Fully operational, the structure will consist of 15 tents, 60 beds, 8 of which will be in intensive care. / AFP / Miguel MEDINA 11/11 A woman wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus walks her dog in Hanoi on March 20, 2020. / AFP / Nhac NGUYEN

