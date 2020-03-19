24 hours in pictures, 19 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
South African surfer Eli Beukes rides a wave at Cape Point in Cape Town, South Africa 18 March 2020. Surfers continue to train with all local and international competition being cancelled due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A aerial view shows the Brazzaville informal settlement near Atteridgeville in Pretoria on March 18, 2020. As the coronavirus tally climbs sharply in South Afria, water and sanitation becomes a concern in areas where the population live in close proximity with scarce access to both. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
People stand on designated areas to ensure social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya on March 19, 2020, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)
A perfomer stands next to the Olympic flame during the olympic flame handover ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, on March 19, 2020 in Athens. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)
Gerald Elliot of Ba-Pita restaurant in Melville Johannesburg speaks to the Citizen, 19 March 2020. In light of the new regulations of limiting capacity as well as time restrictions on alcohol sales, management has decided to close the restaurant. Elliot said that the safety of their staff and reducing the curve is more of a concern than losing business for now, he added that their staff would be assisted over this period of closure as much as possible. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A couple take a selfie with cherry blossoms at Ueno park in the Japanese capital Tokyo on March 19, 2020. The Tokyo government has urged residents to refrain from joining parties at parks during the famed cherry blossom season due the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
Four window cleaners hang from ropes on the facade of an office building in order to clean the windows, in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 March 2020. The Sandton suburb is home to some of the priciest real estate in Africa and many South African and international companies are headquartered there. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A man doing stretching on the beach on the “Promenade des Anglais” in the French Riviera city of Nice, on March 19, 2020, on the third day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)
A picture taken on March 19, 2020 shows trucks stuck in a traffic jam on the A4 highway, some 40km far from Germany’s border to Poland near Bautzen, eastern Germany. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP)
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize can be seen greeting Reverend Frank Chikane at the Presidential Guesthouse where President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Religious leaders to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections in the country, 19 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus walks past a mural of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on March 19, 2020. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered an unusual take on the coronavirus fight by comparing it to Test cricket, urging patience and teamwork, and warning “we have to defend well”. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
The Linden public pool is open despite calls for all polls to be closed, 19 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A child plays in a park with flowering cherry trees in Romainville, France, 18 March 2020. France is under lockdown in an attempt to stop the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A fire fighting helicopter battles a blaze burning in the wetlands adjacent Masiphumelele in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 March 2020. The overcrowded impoverished suburb of Masiphumelele is at constant risk to fire due to the slums sprawling further and further into the wetlands. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A lone costumer is seen outside the Hells Kitchen bar normally very busy but now quiet as a result of the of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 March 2020. The restaurant is in one of the cities most popular party streets. Today the local authorities advised all bars and restaurants to close. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A statue depicting Nelson Mandela stands in the empty Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 March 2020. The economic impact on the city has been massive since the government announced tough measures to slow down the rate of infection of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in South Africa. The shopping mall on Mandela Square is amongst the busiest in Africa and on a normal day sees thousands of people walk through the doors. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
