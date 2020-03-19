24 hours in pictures, 19 March 2020

5/16

Gerald Elliot of Ba-Pita restaurant in Melville Johannesburg speaks to the Citizen, 19 March 2020. In light of the new regulations of limiting capacity as well as time restrictions on alcohol sales, management has decided to close the restaurant. Elliot said that the safety of their staff and reducing the curve is more of a concern than losing business for now, he added that their staff would be assisted over this period of closure as much as possible. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark