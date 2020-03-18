24 hours in pictures, 18 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A deliveryman wearing a protective face mask pauses by a double-deck tourist bus decorated with a huge mask in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on March 18, 2020. Ukraine late on March 16 announced shutdowns of public transport, bars, restaurants and shopping malls to stem the spread of the coronavirus after President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to act “harshly, urgently, perhaps unpopularly”. The government supported Zelensky’s proposals and introduced restrictions on domestic movement, including full closure of the country’s three metro systems in Kiev, Kharkiv and Dniprom until April 3. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
A South African wears a face mask as a preventive measure at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg CBD, on March 18, 2020. African countries have been among the last to be hit by the global COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic but as cases rise, many nations are now taking strict measures to block the deadly illness. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
The iconic twisty curves of Lombard Street are seen totally empty from above in San Francisco, California on March 17, 2020. San Francisco, along with 7 other counties in the Bay Area, have been ordered to shelter in place as the city attempts to contain the coronavirus. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP)
Lancet Laboratory Rochester Place marketing officer Chanelle Keyter speaks to queuing patients, 18 March 2020, in Sandton, as they await coronavirus testing at the lab. Patients at the facility have all been referred by a doctor to be tested. Picture: Michel Bega
Lancet Laboratory Rochester Place nurse Mukhethwa Audry Ramalata tests patients for coronavirus during drive-through testing, 18 March 2020, in Sandton, at the lab. Patients arriving at the facility have all been referred by a doctor to be tested. Picture: Michel Bega
A youth wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walks past a mural depicting a train, in Mumbai on March 18, 2020. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)
A woman covering her face with a scarf amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walks past a roadside shop displaying party masks, in Kolkata on March 18, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
Spanish far-right Vox party’s MP Jose Maria Sanchez Garcia wears a face mask as a protective measure during a session at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid to explain the Government’s declaration of a State of Alert and the measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus COVID-19 consequences on March 18, 2020. The Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, warned today that “the hardest is yet to come” when the number of people in hospitals due to the coronavirus increases, before a practically empty Congress to avoid spreading the virus. Spain currently ranks fourth in the world, with 13,700 people infected and 598 deaths, according to official figures published today. (Photo by Mariscal / POOL / AFP)
Staff at the Engen Sandton Court petrol station are seen wearing masks, 18 March 2020, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The masks have been provided by management. Picture: Michel Bega
Divers clean and swipe the floor and walls of a pool at an aquatic complex in Medellin on March 17, 2020 after the closure of all sporting venues in Colombia as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Quarantine, schools, shops and borders closed, gatherings banned, are the main measures being taken in many countries across the world to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Joaquin SARMIENTO / AFP)
People wait around on the AIDAmira, an Italian registered cruise ship carrying mostly German passengers, as the ship is docked in Cape Town harbour, and is being quarantined due to several suspected COVID-19 cases on board, on March 18, 2020, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Empty SA Express desks as SA Express suspended all flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic at OR Tambo International airport in Kempton Park, 18 March 2020. There is a small number of staff attending to passengers helping them get other flights. Picture: Neil McCartney
A boy works through a math worksheet while home schooling in Cape Town, South Africa, 17 March 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a National Disaster and announced measures to contain the spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease. The measures include travel restrictions on foreigners, a ban on gatherings of more than 100 peoples and the closure of schools. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A lone commuter walks through a quiet Fulton Street train station during the afternoon commute in New York, New York, USA, 17 March 2020. New York, as with most cities around the United States and the world, are trying to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by forcing people to not congregate in groups by closing schools, restaurants and bars as well asking people to work from home. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A man walks some dogs as under the shelter-in-place order, residents and dog walkers can still take their dogs out for walks in open spaces like Bernal Heights park that over looks in San Francisco, California, USA, 17 March 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties issued an ‘unprecedented’ shelter-in-place legal order directing their residents to stay at home, except for essential work, essential needs, such as grocery shopping, or food services for three weeks starting 17 March 2020. Grocery stores, banks, laundry, and other essential business will remain open. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA
A South Korean worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against further spread of coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, 18 March 2020. Since the outbreak began, South Korea has reported nearly 8,400 people infected with coronavirus, 1,400 of whom have recovered. Picture: EPA-EFE
People stand on the special boxes to ensure social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, 18 March 2020. Indonesia has confirmed 227 coronavirus cases with 19 deaths. Picture: EPA-EFE/FULLY HANDOKO
