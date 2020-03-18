24 hours in pictures, 18 March 2020

8/17

Spanish far-right Vox party’s MP Jose Maria Sanchez Garcia wears a face mask as a protective measure during a session at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid to explain the Government’s declaration of a State of Alert and the measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus COVID-19 consequences on March 18, 2020. The Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, warned today that “the hardest is yet to come” when the number of people in hospitals due to the coronavirus increases, before a practically empty Congress to avoid spreading the virus. Spain currently ranks fourth in the world, with 13,700 people infected and 598 deaths, according to official figures published today. (Photo by Mariscal / POOL / AFP)