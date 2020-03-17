24 hours in pictures, 17 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 ESKOM CEO, André de Ruyter (L) and Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC, Lebogang Maile (R) greet following the Gauteng municipalities mayor’s bilateral meeting with Eskom at Gauteng Legislature on March 17, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The meeting aimed to receive presentations from both CoGTA and Eskom, consider electricity challenges experienced by municipalities, debts owed to Eskom by municipalities, and develop a shared approach on overcoming bottlenecks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phil Magakoe) 2/12 A worker (L) stands atop of the roof of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on March 17, 2020. Management of the iconic building on March 17 announced the cancellation of all public performances until March 29, based on the latest health advice and developments in the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus situation. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) 3/12 City of Johannesburg has temporarily closed all its customer walk in centres with immediate effect due to the Corona Virus, 17 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 4/12 A glass sculpture entitled “coronavirus – COVID-19” created by British artist Luke Jerram is seen at his studio in Bristol, southwest of England on March 17, 2020. Jerram has created a coronavirus – COVID-19 – glass sculpture in tribute to the huge global scientific and medical effort to combat the pandemic. Made in glass, at 23cm in diameter, it is 1 million times larger than the actual virus. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) 5/12 A panoramic picture taken on March 17, 2020 shows a view of the Cathedral square in Strasbourg, eastern France, as the order of staying at home to all French citizens comes into effect, in order to avoid the spreading of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). French President asked people to stay at home to avoid the spreading the Covid-19, saying only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished. The country has already shut cafes, restaurants, schools and universities and urged people to limit their movements. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP) 6/12 A homeless person sleeps on a public bench at Piazza San Silvestro in central Rome on March 17, 2020. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) 7/12 A protester from the group “Pause The System” stands beside the entrance to Downing Street in central London on March 17, 2020. Britain on Tuesday, March 17, ramped up its response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak after the government imposed unprecedented peacetime measures prompted by scientific advice that infections and deaths would spiral without drastic action. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) 8/12 Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng briefs media about the precautions that the countries courts will be taking to help combat the COVID-19 virus pandemic at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, 17 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 9/12 A Lord Hanuman idol with a facemask is seen at a at a Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad on March 17, 2020. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) 10/12 A worker stands among chilis left to dry near an embankment of Jumna river in Bogra on March 17, 2020. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) 11/12 Pedestrians cross a quiet Millennium Footbridge across the River Thames in London in the mid-morning on March 17, 2020 after the UK government announced stricter measures and social distancing advice to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak. Britain on Tuesday ramped up its response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak after the government imposed unprecedented peacetime measures prompted by scientific advice that infections and deaths would spiral without drastic action. More firms sent staff to work from home and public transport emptied after the government called for an end to “non-essential” social contact and unnecessary travel as confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 1,500 and deaths rose to 55. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 12/12 A man looks at the Mediterranean sea on the “Promenade des Anglais” in the French Riviera city of Nice, after a strict lockdown requiring most people in France to remain at home came into effect on March 17, 2020. A strict lockdown requiring most people in France to remain at home came into effect at midday on March 17, 2020, prohibiting all but essential outings in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.