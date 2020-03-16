24 hours in pictures, 16 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 A customer is seen next to empty bread shelves as South Africans queue at a local supermarket to stock up on general products on March 16, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on March 15, 2020, following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the COVID-19 epidemic. Governments across the continent have banned public gatherings, shut schools and restricted travel from areas hit by the pandemic (Photo by FERNANDA PESCE BLAZQUEZ / AFP) 2/13 Empty seats are seen on a Kenyan Airways flight before its departure to Johannesburg, south Africa, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on March 16, 2020. Kenya unveiled a series of strict measures to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 15, 2020, blocking entry to the country to all except citizens and residents and shutting schools as the number of confirmed cases rose to three. (Photo by Karel PRINSLOO / AFP) 3/13 South Africa’s cricket player Faf du Plessis wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, arrives at the airport in Kolkata on March 16, 2020. India called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 4/13 People stocking up on toilet paper amid fears of shortages because of the Covid 19 virus pandemic at Checkers in Green Valley shopping center in Greenstone, 16 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/13 Health minister Zweli Mkhize during a press briefing at the Department of International Affairs, 16 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/13 People wearing face masks amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus push a shopping cart full of toilet paper and kitchen rolls at a supermarket in Bangkok on March 16, 2020. Picture: AFP / Jack Taylor 7/13 In this photograph taken on March 13, 2020, Moroccan soldiers from the UN mission in DRC (Monusco) ride in a vehicle as they patrol in the violence-torn Djugu territory, Ituri province, eastern DRCongo. Fresh violences have been registered against civilians in this territory where more than 700 hundreds have been slaughtered since December 2017, leading the UN to denounce a possible crime against humanity. Picture: AFP / SAMIR TOUNSI 8/13 A statue of Jesus Christ stands in front of the Passion Theater in Oberammergau, Germany, 16 March 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the 2020 edition of the Passion Play being held in Oberammergau every 10 years and planned to premiere on 16 May is at stake. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND 9/13 A tourist pose at the closed, famous Temple Bar pub in Temple Bar, Dublin City, Ireland, 16 March 2020. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic the Irish government has instructed all bar and pubs in Ireland to close to prevent spreading the virus. Picture: EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY 10/13 A man wearing a protective mask walks through arrivals at terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport on March 16, 2020 in London, England. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to gather pace, travel companies and airlines have seen a slump in demand, forcing them to lay off staff and cut flights. British Airways owner IAG has announced that it will cut capacity by around 75% over coming months as the company fights heavy losses in demand. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) 11/13 Students of Shree Shanti Bidhya Grigha School play soccer while sun is setting at the school premises in Kathmandu, Nepal. 16 March 2020. Nepal Government directs all schools to conduct early final examination and closed school to avoid risk of transmission of Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 12/13 A man pulls a cart laden with used plastic containers, which are to be recycled, in Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 March 2020 .Due to the high unemployment rate in Zimbabwe many people have resorted to do menial jobs in order to make a living. Picture: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI 13/13 Scilla siberica (Siberian squill or wood squill) bloom in a park in Lodz, central Poland, 20 March 2020. Temperatures in Lodz were reported at eleven degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski

