48 hours in pictures, 15 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/15
A general view of a fire ravaging the slopes of Table Mountain and Signal Hill in gale force winds on March 15, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that at least five cars were destroyed by the fire on Signal Hill and two houses on the slopes of Table Mountain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
2/15
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the coronavirus epidemic, mass celebrations, will be cancelled and schools will be closed until after Easter. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla
3/15
A man wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, rides a motorbike through a street, in Dhaka on March 15, 2020. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)
4/15
A policeman stands in a passage of the Vienna Hofburg in Vienna, Austria on March 15, 2020. Austria on March 15, 2020 banned gatherings of more than five people and told residents to go out only if necessary, in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus. Police would enforce new restrictions on public life, the government said, threatening fines for non-compliance. The tougher measures were decided at an extraordinary session of parliament, during which Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called on the population to self-isolate and limit contacts to “the people they live with”. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
5/15
A note reading ‘Sorry Punks’ hangs at the closed entrance of the club ‘SO36’ in Berlin on March 15, 2020. Berlin has long been famed for its raucous party culture but as the coronavirus crisis begins to bite, the German capital is fearing for its reputation as the world’s nightlife capital. As the number of confirmed contractions continued to rise in Germany and its capital, city officials brought forward measures to slow the spread of the virus and police officers began shutting down bars, pubs and clubs across the main city on March 14 evening, leaving many in the cultural sector fearing for their financial futures. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP)
6/15
Medical staff show victory sign to the media at the window of the Dubrava hospital on March 15, 2020. Patients from Zagreb clinical hospital KB Dubrava are evacuated since two of its doctors were tested positive to the coronavirus. The hospital will become the centre for treating the most serious cases of the COVID-19 disease. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)
7/15
This picture shows the surroundings of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on March 15, 2020, as the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United was postponed due to the COVID-19. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
8/15
College student Bijalbhai Rabari, shows how he used to write before installation of new prosthetic hands during the LN4 prosthetic hand project camp organised by the rotary club at Shivanand Ashram, in Ahmedabad on March 15, 2020. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
9/15
A man walks in a building across from the citadel of Erbil, a touristic landmark usually busy with visitors, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, during a period of a global pandemic of the coronavirus Covid-19 on March 15, 2020. (Photo by SAFIN HAMED / AFP)
10/15
A picture taken on March 15, 2020 shows the Italian flag projected on the walls of the ramparts of Jerusalem’s Old City in show of support for those suffering from coronavirus in Italy. Italy recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
11/15
A magnolia tree (magnolia x hybrid betty) blooms in a park in Duesseldorf, Germany, 15 March 2020. For the beginning week, sunny days with temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius are expected in western Germany. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
12/15
People participate in marches in Brasilia, Brazil 15 March 2020, demonstrating in support of the government of Jair Bolsonaro and against Congress. The Brazilians are preparing for the start this Monday of the restrictions imposed by the authorities of various states to stop the advance of the coronavirus, which include the suspension of massive events in almost the entire country and of classes in some cases. Picture: EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
13/15
Colombian police organize Venezuelan people in Cucuta, Colombia, 15 March 2020. Venezuelans who remained in Colombia were authorized to leave for their country in a humanitarian corridor over the Simon Bolivar bridge that connects the towns of Cucuta (Colombia) and San Antonio del Tachira (Venezuela), the border between the two countries remains closed since last Saturday as a measure to contain the advance of the coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/Str
14/15
People wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, 14 March 2020 (issued 16 March 2020). China’s value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, fell 13.5 percent year on year in the first two months of 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak hurt activities, according to a report issued by the National Bureau of Statistics on 16 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/WU HONG
15/15
An Indonesian Red Cross official wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a school building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 16 March 2020. According to media reports, the governor of Jakarta shut down schools for two weeks starting 16 March 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis. Indonesia confirmed 21 new cases of the most recently discovered coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 117, with five deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.