48 hours in pictures, 15 March 2020

A note reading ‘Sorry Punks’ hangs at the closed entrance of the club ‘SO36’ in Berlin on March 15, 2020. Berlin has long been famed for its raucous party culture but as the coronavirus crisis begins to bite, the German capital is fearing for its reputation as the world’s nightlife capital. As the number of confirmed contractions continued to rise in Germany and its capital, city officials brought forward measures to slow the spread of the virus and police officers began shutting down bars, pubs and clubs across the main city on March 14 evening, leaving many in the cultural sector fearing for their financial futures. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP)