24 hours in pictures, 13 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 SANDF soldiers guarding the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/10 A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a subway station in Seoul on March 13, 2020. South Korea — once the largest coronavirus outbreak outside China — saw its newly recovered patients exceed fresh infections for the first time on March 13, as it reported its lowest number of new cases for three weeks. The South confirmed 110 new cases taking the total to 7,979. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) 3/10 South African 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya poses for a picture with a fan after competing in the women’s 200m during the Athletics Gauteng North Championships at the LC de Villiers Athletics Stadium in Pretoria on March 13, 2020. Picture: AFP / Phill Magakoe 4/10 Muslim worshippers circumambulate the sacred Kaaba in Mecca’s Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, on March 13, 2020. (Photo by AFP) 5/10 A man wearing a protective face mask cleans an empty area at the Phoenix Centre in Beijing, China, 12 March 2020. Daily life in Beijing has been heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The Covid-19 disease has so far killed at least 4,716 people and infected over 127,000 others worldwide. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY 6/10 Demonstrators clash with the Mobile Riot Squad (ESMAD) police during a protest at the Antioquia University, in Medellin, Colombia, 12 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA 7/10 Village emergency response teams undergo training in using protective suits when responding to potential cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in their respective communities, at a gymnasium in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 13 March 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced a community quarantine on Metro Manila effective 15 March to 14 April 2020, after the Philippines raised Code Red Sub-Level 2 on the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Philippines has over 50 confirmed cases with five deaths after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA 8/10 Former Chairman of PRASA Popo Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission at the old JHB council Chambers in Braamfontein, 13 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 9/10 Thai master mahout (elephant trainer) sprays holy water to bless elephants and mahouts, during the elephant buffet for to mark the National Elephant Day at Nongnooch Garden, Pattaya city, Chonburi province, Thailand, 13 March 2020. The annual National Thai Elephant Day is held on 13 March to celebrate and draw public attention for more concerted efforts to save the species and protect its habitat including show how important it is to the country. According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), Thailand sees a severe decline in the numbers of Elephants, currently about 3,440 wild elephants live naturally in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK 10/10 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa and Paralympic mascot Someity are pictured during their ‘Make the Beat’ tour in Barcelona, Spain, in this picture obtained March 13, 2020 from social media. Picture: Tokyo 2020

