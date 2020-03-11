24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2020

10/11

A view of a deserted Nazionale street, downtown Rome, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Rome, Italy, 11 March 2020. In an attempt to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus Covid-19, Italian Prime Minister Conte announced on 09 March the extending of coronavirus quarantine measures to the entire country starting on 10 March until 03 April. It will be possible to move only for ‘proven work reasons’ or ‘serious family or health needs’, he said. All public gatherings have been banned and people have been advised to stay at home. EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi