24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/11
Team Sunweb Denmark rider Soren Kragh Andersen competes during the 15,5 km individual time trial 4th stage of the 78th Paris – Nice cycling race stage between Saint-Amand-Montrond and Saint-Amand-Montrond, on March 11, 2020.
/ AFP / Alain JOCARD
2/11
A tourist wearing a protective mask walks at Plaza de Espana in Seville on March 11, 2020 after Spain banned all air traffic from Italy, closed schools and blocked fans from football matches due to the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus infections in Spain have passed the 2,000 mark with 47 deaths, the health ministry announced, making it Europe’s second most severe outbreak after Italy. / AFP / CRISTINA QUICLER
3/11
In this file photo taken on February 24, 2020 Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York City. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York judge on March 11, 2020 for rape and sexual assault in a landmark case for the #MeToo movement.Justice James Burke ignored the pleas of Weinstein’s defense team to give their client the minimum of five years behind bars, issuing a heavy sentence close to the maximum 29 years allowed.
/ AFP / Johannes EISELE
4/11
A spectator walks up the stairs holding an umbrella under heavy rain as the T20 cricket match between Quetta Galdiators and Multan Sultans has been called off at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore March 11, 2020. / AFP / ARIF ALI
5/11
Taxi transporting passengers collided head-on with a Toyota Avanza on the Golden Highway in Johannesburg, 11 March 2020, Avanza driver and three children below the age of 10, who were in the Avanza, died on the scene. Toyota Avanza claimed the lives of 10 people including three young children. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
6/11
The Healthcare Steakholders Forum, its members and affiliates can be seen marching outside the Council for Medical Schemes to demonstrate their dissatisfaction and call for the boycott of the Council for Medical Schemes, 11 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
7/11
Sheriff of the Court seize property worth hundreds of millions at the Emfuleni Local Municipality offices in Vanderbijlpark, 11 March 2020, for their non-payment of 2.3 billion debt to Eskom. Total debt of R2.3bn and the judgment to move property worth R615 million. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
8/11
Long Chen from China in action during his men’s singles match against Srikanth Kidambi from India at the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, Britain, 11 March 2020. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON
9/11
French President Emmanuel Macron (C-R), his wife Brigitte Macron (2-R), Spain’s King Felipe VI (C-L), Queen Letizia (2-L), French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) and Didier Reynders (R) attend a ceremony to honour victims of terror attacks in Europe on the 16th anniversary of Madrid attacks at the Trocadero in Paris, France, 11 March 2020. EPA-EFE/GONZALO FUENTES
10/11
A view of a deserted Nazionale street, downtown Rome, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Rome, Italy, 11 March 2020. In an attempt to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus Covid-19, Italian Prime Minister Conte announced on 09 March the extending of coronavirus quarantine measures to the entire country starting on 10 March until 03 April. It will be possible to move only for ‘proven work reasons’ or ‘serious family or health needs’, he said. All public gatherings have been banned and people have been advised to stay at home. EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi
11/11
Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobler-Koonin is lais to rest at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg, 11 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
