24 hours in pictures, 10 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Volunteers disinfect cars at the entrance of the West Bank city of Nablus on March 10, 2020 amid the spread of coronavirus. / AFP / JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
The Aidasol cruise ship of the German cruise company Aida is docked off the coast of Marseille, southern France, on March 10, 2020 after two passengers suspected to be infected by the COVID-19 have been found on board. A cruise ship was immobilised on March 10, 2020 in the harbour of Marseille due to two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus on board, the AFP learned from the authorities. “Two people were disembarked on the morning of March 10, 2020 as a precaution to carry out tests” at the hospital, the prefecture of Marseille told AFP. / AFP / GERARD JULIEN
An anti-Kremlin Left Front group activist protests President Vladimir Putin’s constitutional amendments outside the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, as lawmakers are to hold the second reading of the constitutional reform bill in Moscow on March 10, 2020. / AFP / Dimitar DILKOFF
People keep a safe distance as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, while lining up to enter a post office in downtown Rome on March 10, 2020. Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people on March 10, 2020 to control the deadly coronavirus, as China signalled major progress in its own battle against the global epidemic. / AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI
Fishermen drag their net during the traditional Poutine fishing in Cagnes-sur-Mer southeastern France, on March 10, 2020. Poutine are minute baby sardine which are exclusively fished between Antibes and Menton on the French Riviera for only 45 days each year at the end of the winter and fetch around 50 € per kilos at market. / AFP / VALERY HACHE
This handout photo from Malaysia’s Department of Information taken and released on March 10, 2020 shows Malaysia’s new cabinet members taking the oath in front of King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (R) at the Istana Melawati in Putrajaya. A coalition dominated by the country’s Muslim majority took power this month after the disintegration of the last government and the shock resignation of Mahathir Mohamad as premier. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO /MALAYSIA’S DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION/ NIZAM ZANIL – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
/ AFP / Malaysia’s Department of Information / Nizam
A woman wearing a respiratory mask waits by a timetable at the Termini railway station in Rome on March 10, 2020. Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people on March 10, 2020 to control the deadly coronavirus, as China signalled major progress in its own battle against the global epidemic. / AFP / Tiziana FABI
Consumers wait in line outside a supermarket due to restrictive quotas for entry, in Rome, Italy, 10 March 2020. In an attempt to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus Covid-19, Italian Prime Minister Conte announced on 09 March the extending of coronavirus quarantine measures to the entire country starting on 10 March until 03 April. It will be possible to move only for ‘proven work reasons’ or ‘serious family or health needs’, he said. All public gatherings have been banned and people have been advised to stay at home. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Leverkusen’s head coach Heiko Herrlich reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Leverkusen, Germany, 03 November 2018 (re-issued on 10 March 2020). German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg have appointed Heiko Herrlich as new head coach after dismissing Martin Schmidt, the club announced on 10 March 2020. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH CONDITIONS – ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
Myanmar military officers, who serve as members of parliament, gather in front of a registration desk to attend a session of Union Assembly (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) at the parliament building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 10 March 2020. The Myanmar parliament begins on the day voting over amendment proposals to the military-drafted constitution that seek to reduce the involvement of the military’s role in politics. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO
