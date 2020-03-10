24 hours in pictures, 10 March 2020

2/10

The Aidasol cruise ship of the German cruise company Aida is docked off the coast of Marseille, southern France, on March 10, 2020 after two passengers suspected to be infected by the COVID-19 have been found on board. A cruise ship was immobilised on March 10, 2020 in the harbour of Marseille due to two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus on board, the AFP learned from the authorities. “Two people were disembarked on the morning of March 10, 2020 as a precaution to carry out tests” at the hospital, the prefecture of Marseille told AFP. / AFP / GERARD JULIEN