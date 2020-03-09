24 hours in pictures, 9 March 2020

2/10

Rider Noah Gregory pulls a skier Andrew Mumaugh during the 72nd annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 8, 2020 in Leadville, Colorado. – Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates, and the spearing of rings for points. Leadville, with an elevation of 10,152 feet (3,094 m), the highest incorporated city in North America, has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP)