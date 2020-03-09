24 hours in pictures, 9 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/10
A hundred members of the conservative activist group called Manif pour Tous (“Protest for Everyone”) dressed as Marianne, French Republic’s allegory, stage a protest against assisted reproductive technology (ART) and surrogacy in front of the National Assembly, French Parliament lower house, in Paris on March 8, 2020, on the International Women’s Day. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
2/10
Rider Noah Gregory pulls a skier Andrew Mumaugh during the 72nd annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 8, 2020 in Leadville, Colorado. – Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates, and the spearing of rings for points. Leadville, with an elevation of 10,152 feet (3,094 m), the highest incorporated city in North America, has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP)
3/10
A stockbroker monitors the latest share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
4/10
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Cherry Health – Heart of the City Health Center, in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 9, 2020. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN
5/10
Peter Tuchman, floor trader, reacts as he works on the floor during the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2020 in New York. Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early March 9, 2020 as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus.The suspension was triggered after the S&P 500’s losses hit seven percent. Near 1340 GMT, the broad-based index was down more than 200 points at 2,764.21.
/ AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
6/10
This picture taken on March 9, 2020 in the city of Qamishli in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province, shows Russian military vehicles driving in a convoy from the town of Tal Tamr to Qamishli airport. / AFP / Delil SOULEIMAN
7/10
A woman walks past a large screen showing the trading numbers on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on March 9, 2020. Equity markets collapsed on March 9 as the rapidly spreading coronavirus fans fears for the global economy, while a crash in oil prices added to the panic with energy firms taking a hammering and wiping hundreds of billions off valuations. / AFP / ADEK BERRY
8/10
Smoke billows from a rooftop of the Regina Coeli prison in central Rome on March 9, 2020. Prison guard union SPP said at least 23 prisons had been involved in protests between March 8 and 9, amid frustration over measures aimed at preventing the virus entering the prison system. At least three inmates died during or following the clashes at the Modena Sant’Anna jail, according to prisoner rights group Antigone. The Repubblica daily reported six deaths, citing police sources.
/ AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI
9/10
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
10/10
The closed gates of Grayston Preparotory School in Sandton, 9 March 2020. The school closed as a precaution as a teacher there was in contact with one of the three people in SA to have been confirmed to have the Corona Virus. Picture Neil McCartney
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.