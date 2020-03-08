Multimedia 8.3.2020 04:08 pm

48 hours in pictures, 8 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

News in pictures

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2020 6.3.2020
24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2020 5.3.2020
24 hours in pictures, 4 March 2020 4.3.2020