48 hours in pictures, 8 March 2020

A shaman wears a Viking costume at the annual Medieval Fayre held in Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 March 2020. The Fayre sees visitors taking a look into the lives of Vikings, with Viking sword fighting, honey mead, sword making, Viking clothing and other period pieces. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Joanna Jedrzejczyk hangs on to Weili Zhang in her split decision loss during a strawweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP
Women takes part in a flashmob celebrating the International Women’s Day late on March 7, 2020 in Lausanne, western Switzerland. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
A Palestinian woman carries freshly-baked bread, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 5, 2020. / AFP / MOHAMMED ABED
Palestinian Hadya Qudeih prepares traditional kohl eyeliner, used for medical and cosmetic purposes in her house in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 5, 2020. / AFP / MOHAMMED ABED
A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum in Rome on March 7, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 epidemic. – Italy on March 6, 2020 reported 49 more deaths from the new coronavirus, the highest single-day toll to date, bringing the total number of fatalities over the past two weeks to 197. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
People dressed as Smurfs, a Belgian comic franchise centered on a fictional colony of small, blue, human-like creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest, attend a world record gathering of Smurfs on March 7, 2020, in Landerneau, western France. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP
American singer Katy Perry performs prior to the Twenty20 women’s World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne on March 8, 2020. — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —
/ AFP / William WEST
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – MARCH 08: Women protesters march the streets calling for an end to imperialism and to the Duterte regime to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020 in Manila, Philippines. Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images
