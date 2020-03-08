Multimedia 8.3.2020 02:27 pm

Cape Town Cycle Tour, 8 March 2020

Cape Town Cycle Tour, 8 March 2020

Cyclists compete in the world's largest timed cycle race the Cape Town Cycle Tour in Cape Town, South Africa 08 March 2020. With 35.000 entries South Africa's Cape Town Cycle Tour is the world's largest individually timed cycle race. The race sees cyclists tackling a 109 kilometer route around Cape Town that is as spectacular as it is grueling. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Cyclists compete in the world’s largest timed cycle race the Cape Town Cycle Tour in Cape Town, South Africa 08 March 2020. With over 35 000 entries, South Africa’s Cape Town Cycle Tour is the world’s largest individually timed cycle race. The race is a 109 kilometer route around Cape Town.

The world’s largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Road tripping for real in Cape Town 8.3.2020
City Lodge Hotel Group to educate guests on coronavirus safety 7.3.2020
Two accused of murdering seven-year-old Cape Town girl abandon bail bid 6.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World UPDATE: China quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

Health Third case of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

World Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown – govt

world soccer Judge in Asuncion orders Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held

Celebrities Pabi Moloi apologises to South Africans following her arrest


today in print

Read Today's edition