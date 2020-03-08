Cape Town Cycle Tour, 8 March 2020

Cyclists compete in the world's largest timed cycle race the Cape Town Cycle Tour in Cape Town, South Africa 08 March 2020. With 35.000 entries South Africa's Cape Town Cycle Tour is the world's largest individually timed cycle race. The race sees cyclists tackling a 109 kilometer route around Cape Town that is as spectacular as it is grueling. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Cyclists compete in the world’s largest timed cycle race the Cape Town Cycle Tour in Cape Town, South Africa 08 March 2020. With over 35 000 entries, South Africa’s Cape Town Cycle Tour is the world’s largest individually timed cycle race. The race is a 109 kilometer route around Cape Town.
The world’s largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour.
Travis Barrett (pink framed glasses) wins the men elite race during the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2020 finishing at Cape Town Stadium on March 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)
Elite winners Travis Barrett(male) and Cherise Willeit(female) celebrate their respective victories during the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2020 finishing at Cape Town Stadium on March 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)
