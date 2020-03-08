Cape Town Cycle Tour, 8 March 2020

2/10

Cyclists ride through the impoverished neighborhood of Masiphumelele as they compete in the world’s largest timed cycle race the Cape Town Cycle Tour in Cape Town, South Africa 08 March 2020. With 35.000 entries South Africa’s Cape Town Cycle Tour is the world’s largest individually timed cycle race. The race sees cyclists tackling a 109 kilometer route around Cape Town that is as spectacular as it is grueling. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA