24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2020

7/11

Police and forensic experts gather at the scene of an explosion near the US embassy in the Tunisian capital Tunis on March 6, 2020. A blast that rocked Tunis today was an attack that targeted the US embassy and caused injuries among policemen, police said. A police official said an assailant had tried to enter the embassy but was prevented by police who guarded the diplomatic mission in the Berges du Lac district. / AFP / Fethi Belaid