24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron eat with ederly people during a visit to an EHPAD (Housing Establishment for Dependant Elderly People) in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, amid fear of COVID-19, the novel coronavius. France is inexorably heading towards a coronavirus epidemic, President Emmanuel Macron warned on March 6 as the health ministry reported three more deaths from the disease, bringing the country’s toll to seven. / AFP / POOL / Ludovic Marin
A general view of the skyline during sunset is seen from the Odaiba Seaside Park in Tokyo on March 6, 2020. / AFP / Philip FONG
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) speaks with Britain’s Formula One world champion driver Lewis Hamilton (L) during a visit to officially open the Silverstone Experience at Silverstone motor racing circuit, in central England on March 6, 2020. The Silverstone Experience is the new home to the archive of the British Racing Drivers’ Club. The museum brings the extensive heritage of Silverstone and British motor racing to life through a dynamic, interactive and educational visitor experience. / AFP / POOL / PETER NICHOLLS
Women on bicycles and pushing strollers rally to protest against physical, moral and sexual violence and the right to move around the neighbourhood in safety in Franc-Moisin in Saint Denis, a northern suburb of Paris on March 6, 2020. / AFP / Lionel BONAVENTURE
A child holds up a flag that reads, ‘Respect towards women’ as women on bicycles and pushing strollers rally to protest against physical, moral and sexual violence and the right to move around the neighbourhood in safety in Franc-Moisin in Saint Denis, a northern suburb of Paris on March 6, 2020. / AFP / Lionel BONAVENTURE
Residents prepare carry the coffin of a victim during funerals a day after the collapse of a five-story residential building in Karachi on March 6, 2020. Pakistani rescuers using their bare hands searched on March 6 for seven people missing after an apartment building collapsed, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble, taking the death toll to 16. / AFP / Asif HASSAN
Police and forensic experts gather at the scene of an explosion near the US embassy in the Tunisian capital Tunis on March 6, 2020. A blast that rocked Tunis today was an attack that targeted the US embassy and caused injuries among policemen, police said.
A police official said an assailant had tried to enter the embassy but was prevented by police who guarded the diplomatic mission in the Berges du Lac district.
/ AFP / Fethi Belaid
A nun walks on a deserted St. Peter’s square at the Vatican on March 6, 2020. The Vatican on March 6 reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. / AFP / Vincenzo PINTO
Baker Taieb Sahal holds buns as he stands next to freshly baked ‘baguette de tradidion’ at the ‘Les saveurs de Pierre Demours’ bakery in Paris on March 6, 2020, a day after he won the 27th edition of the ‘Grand prix de la meilleure baguette de tradition parisienne’. Sahal wins an endowment of 4,000 euros and will also have the honor, for a year, of being the artisan baker who will officially supply the kitchens of Chef Guillaume Gomez, at the Palais de l’Élysée. / AFP / Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
KATUNAYAKE, SRI LANKA – MARCH 06: England captain Joe Root during a nets session at Chilaw Marians Cricket Club Ground on March 06, 2020 in Katunayake, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Italian Spinone dogs wait to be shown on day 2 of the Cruft’s dog show at the NEC Arena on March 6, 2020 in Birmingham, England. The annual four-day show will see around 20,000 pedigree dogs visit the centre, before the ‘Best in Show’ is awarded on the final day. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
