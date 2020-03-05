24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2020

5/20

Team SA Captain Wayde Van Niekerk shows his prediction for Team SAs ranking during the worldwide launch of the Vitality Running World Cup at Discovery in Sandton, 5 March 2020. The Vitality Running World Cup is an event open to anyone that runs and tracks their run with a device, it is a worldwide event that allows you to represent your country and works in the format of a knockout event. The first stage began yesterday (5 March) and will last for a week. Then the top ranking countries will move to a knockout round. This event gives the layman runner the chance to represent their country in a World Cup against all the other countries in the world. Picture: Neil McCartney