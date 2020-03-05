24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/20
South Africa’s Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize addresses a media briefing on the coronavirus at the South African Parliament on March 5, 2020 in Cape Town, as the first case of the COVID-19 illness has been detected in the country. South Africa on March 5, 2020, confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy, health ministry announced. It is the first case in southern Africa, and the latest confirmed case in sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria and Senegal. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
2/20
A woman walks past works by artists Robert Lazzarini and Alfredo Aceto (lips) displayed at The Armory Show, an annual art fair, in New York, New York, USA, 04 March 2020. The show features 20th- and 21st-century art presented by galleries from around the world and runs from 05 – 08 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
3/20
A pcture taken on March 03, 2020 in Zagreb shows Croatian designer Zoran Aragovic posing next to protective face masks bearing his designs. Triggered by coronavirus epidemic he designed mask of cotton in his distictivepop art style. Picture: AFP / Denis LOVROVIC
4/20
A Muslim worshipper attends a mass prayer against COVID-19, the new coronavirus, in Dakar on March 4, 2020, after two cases were confirmed in Senegal in the previous days. Across the world, 3,155 people have died from the virus. More than 92,723 have been infected in 78 countries and territories, according to AFP’s latest toll based on official sources at 1700 GMT on March 3, 2020. Picture: AFP / JOHN WESSELS
5/20
Team SA Captain Wayde Van Niekerk shows his prediction for Team SAs ranking during the worldwide launch of the Vitality Running World Cup at Discovery in Sandton, 5 March 2020. The Vitality Running World Cup is an event open to anyone that runs and tracks their run with a device, it is a worldwide event that allows you to represent your country and works in the format of a knockout event. The first stage began yesterday (5 March) and will last for a week. Then the top ranking countries will move to a knockout round. This event gives the layman runner the chance to represent their country in a World Cup against all the other countries in the world. Picture: Neil McCartney
6/20
An independent recyclist poses for a picture before a march to celebrate World Recycling Day (March 1) and to protest against companies that want to take over their traditional recycling routes and would leaving them out of work, in Medellin, Antioquia Department, Colombia, on March 4, 2020. Picture: AFP / Joaquin SARMIENTO
7/20
A Metrorail train is seen after it derailed next to Elandsfontein Station in Ekhuruleni, 5 March 2019. It is alleged that the train came in from Tembisa and offloaded passengers at the station and was shunting to line itself up for the parking bay when it derailed. Affected lines remained closed whilst Metrorail’s technical and recovery teams worked to clear the scene. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
8/20
A hawk as seen during the pro-am round prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 04, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/AFP
9/20
Yacht Provezza of Turkey races in the 52 Super Series regatta in Cape Town, South Africa, 04 March 2020. The 52 Super Series is established as the world’s leading grand prix monohull yacht racing circuit. Twelve teams participate from various countries including Italy, Britain, Germany, USA, France, Russia, Turkey, and South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
10/20
A rocket pod sits on the side of an AH-64 Apache helicopter on March 4, 2020 in Kearns, Utah. This Utah National Guard facility repairs and performs maintenance on Apache and Black Hawk helicopters. Picture: George Frey/Getty Images/AFP
11/20
A pregnant mule deer doe springs away as she is released after a health check conducted by the Division of Wildlife Resources at Hardware Ranch, near Hyrum Utah, on March 4, 2020. The staff collect data to come up with “body condition score”. They measure loin thickness, rump fat and physical size to arrive at an overall score of the percentage of body fat. These deer were captured and measured last fall, so the new data will reveal how well they did during winter, the most difficult time of the year. Picture: AFP / Natalie Behring
12/20
In this photograph taken on January 9, 2020, Linthoingambi Kangjei Lup Polo Club player Khundongbam Dementy, wearing a pair of ‘Wonder Woman’ socks, follows a match from the sidelines at the Mapal Kangjeibung (Polo Ground) in Imphal, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. Laishram Thadoi’s face is a picture of concentration as she adjusts her helmet and prepares to play in Manipur, the remote Indian state regarded as the birthplace of modern polo. Picture: AFP / Xavier GALIANA
13/20
Mamdouh Hassan (R) shows a crocodile to visitors at his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river off Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, some 920 kilometres south of the capital, on February 3, 2020. The crocodiles are a source of income for Egypt’s Nubian minority, with tourists paying to marvel at the tamed creatures, which are much more rare to see wild in the Nile. But beyond bringing in tourist dollars, crocodiles play an important role in the culture of the Nubian community, an ethnic group with a history dating to Pharaonic times and its own unique language. Picture: AFP / Khaled DESOUKI
14/20
A Muslim girl practices ‘Vovinam’, a Vietnamese martial art of self-defence by using swords and sticks, to perform for the upcoming International Women’s Day at St Maaz high school in Hyderabad, on March 5, 2020. Picture: AFP / NOAH SEELAM
15/20
Workers spread red ‘Gulal’ coloured powder on the ground to prepare it ahead of Hindu ‘Holi’ festival, in Mathura on March 5, 2020. Holi, the popular Hindu spring festival of colours, is observed in India and across countries at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month, which is March 8 this year. Picture: AFP / STR
16/20
Adolfo Rivera, engineer and mechanic, check parts of his plane, in Havana, Cuba, 19 February 2020. (issued 04 March) Housed in the basement of a neighborhood building in the Havana neighborhood of Miramar, Adolfo Rivera’s garage could be like any other, with its trail of tools and cables, empty coffee cups and a loud rusty fan. But, instead of a car, there is a half-built plane inside. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa
17/20
Student of the Milan’s Politecnico University freestyles with his skateboard outside the university , Milan, Italy, 04 March 2020. The government has decided to close schools and universities until mid-March to reduce the risk of contagion of the coronavirus. The decision made officially by the government in the afternoon, after the opinion of the technical-scientific committee. Picture: EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner
18/20
Tourists wear face masks as they walk close to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, 04 March 2020. The coronavirus is expected to cost Italy’s tourism sector 7.4 billion euros in losses in the upcoming trimester (01 March – 31), with an estimated loss of 31.625 million tourists over that quarter, the confederation representing businesses in the sector Confturismo-Confcommercio said on 04 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
19/20
Visitors wear face masks at the major Hindu temple and tourist attraction, Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 05 March 2020. Malaysia now has 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus and COVID-19, with 14 new infections reported on 04 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
20/20
Tourist walks on the steps at the Hindu temple at Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 05 March 2020. Malaysia now has 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus and COVID-19, with 14 new infections reported on 04 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.