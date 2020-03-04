24 hours in pictures, 4 March 2020

10/17

Migrants clash with Greek police after they tried to pass on Greek side, near Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne, Turkey, on March 4, 2020. Turkish officials claimed on March 4, 2020 that one migrant was killed by Greek fire on the Turkey-Greece border where thousands of migrants have massed since last week. But on the other side Greece “categorically” denied claims by Turkey that it had fired live bullets against migrants on the border, with several allegedly injured and one later dying. Picture: AFP / BULENT KILIC