24 hours in pictures, 4 March 2020

A man wearing a face mask walks past decorative lanterns outside a railway station in Hefei, China’s eastern Anhui province on March 4, 2020. China on March 4 reported 38 more deaths from the new coronavirus but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)
Wits University students protest against homelessness and a lack of campus accommodation, in Johannesburg, 4 March 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
French skyscraper climber Alain Robert, known as the French Spiderman, climbs the Agbar Tower in Barcelona on March 4, 2020 as a symbolic action to call on governments and individuals across the world to be more responsible in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Picture: AFP / LLUIS GENE
Two ducks swim past the reflections of the buildings of Moscow’s International Business Centre (Moskva City) in Moscow on March 4, 2020. Picture: AFP / Alexander NEMENOV
Women beat men with sticks during the Lathmar Holi celebration in the village of Barsana on the outskirts of Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on March 4, 2020. Lathmar Holi is a local celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi, usually some days ahead of the Holi festival which is a spring festival, also called ‘festival of colours’ observed in India at the end of winter season. Picture: AFP / STR
Members of Syria’s opposition National Liberation Front fire a 130 mm cannon during fighting with Syrian government forces on March 4, 2020 in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. Picture: AFP / AAREF WATAD
Young men play panna football at Mezhdunarodnaya metro station – 65 meters below ground – in Saint Petersburg on March 4, 2020. The event marks 100 days to the beginning of the Euro 2020 football tournament. Picture: AFP / OLGA MALTSEVA
A bird flies over a pavilion under construction near a full scale model of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s Vostok 1 rocket at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) – a trade show and amusement park – in Moscow on March 4, 2020. Picture: AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
A worker of the non-governmental organization ‘Just Be Friendly’ (JBF) captures street dog, in Guwahati, India, 03 March 2020. JBF is involved in capturing the street dogs for sterilization and for vaccinating them in order to control their birth rate and prevent diseases. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
Migrants clash with Greek police after they tried to pass on Greek side, near Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne, Turkey, on March 4, 2020. Turkish officials claimed on March 4, 2020 that one migrant was killed by Greek fire on the Turkey-Greece border where thousands of migrants have massed since last week. But on the other side Greece “categorically” denied claims by Turkey that it had fired live bullets against migrants on the border, with several allegedly injured and one later dying. Picture: AFP / BULENT KILIC
The Titicaca water frog (Telmatobius culeus) is presented at the zoo in Wroclaw,Poland, 04 March 2020. The Titicaca water frog is a medium-large to very large and critically endangered species of frog. It is entirely aquatic and only found in the Lake Titicaca basin. Picture: EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski
A Palestinian woman holds up a cross after Israeli troops bulldozed a land in the West Bank city of Beit Jala near Bethlehem, 04 March 2020. The Israeli army demolished the family’s house before in 2019 because the Palestinian family does not have the Israeli needed permits to build in area C of the West Bank. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
This Busca Mummy is a piece exposed at the exhibition ”Journey beyond the darkness Tutankhamun RealExperience” at Royal Palace, Milan, Italy, 04 March 2020. The exposition will run from 05 March to 14 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mourad Balti Touati
Operators of ‘Napoli Servizi’ sanitize the San Paolo stadium in Naples to prevent the dangers of contagion of Coronavirus, Naples, Italy, 04 March 2020. Officials said on 03 March that the number of Coronavirus cases in Italy, the center of Europe’s COVID-19 outbreak, rose by almost 500 to 2,502 cases, and death toll hit 79. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A hornbill feeds on banana near Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 04 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
Delhi riot victim Mohmmed Irsad who was attacked by the mob sits at the local rehabilitation camp, New Delhi, India, 04 March 2020. Around 48 people have been killed in the fighting that broke out between supporters and opponents of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi. The law, which was passed on 10 December 2019, grants a pathway to Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi or Christian communities fleeing from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but excludes those adhering to the Muslim faith. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne observes reproductions of Orthodox church domes at the St. Mikhail cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, 04 March 2020. Champagne is on a three-day working visit to Ukraine. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO
