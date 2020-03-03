24 hours in pictures, 3 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/14
Members of the Mi7 Security company employed by TUT can be seen standing guard outside the Pretoria West main campus, 3 March 2020, Pretoria. According to TUT SRC the protest has been called off following meetings between the SRC and TUT management. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2/14
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Bojangles’ Coliseum on March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
3/14
Volunteers spray disinfectant with a robot at a residential area in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on March 3, 2020. The world has entered uncharted territory in its battle against the deadly coronavirus, the UN health agency warned, as new infections dropped dramatically in China on March 3 but surged abroad with the US death toll rising to six. (Photo by STR / AFP)
4/14
A demonstrators aims a sling at the police during a protest against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera’s government in Santiago on March 02, 2020. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP)
5/14
Gauteng Premier David Makhura can be seen at the new Atteridgeville Community Library during its handing over, 3 March 2020, Pretoria. The Atteridgeville Community Library is one of 7 Libraries being implemented in the area. Picture: Jacques Nelles
6/14
View of cars stuck in the water and mud, after heavy rains during the weekend in Realengo neighbourhood, in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 2, 2020. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
7/14
Models including US model Gigi Hadid (C) present creations for Chanel during the Women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on March 3, 2020. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
8/14
Palestinian women practise yoga on the beach in Gaza City on March 3, 2020 during an event organised by the the Positive Energy Club. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
9/14
The official soccer ball Uniforia of the UEFA EURO 2020 is presented during a press conference in Munich, southern Germany, on March 3, 2020, 100 days ahead of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
10/14
A person wearing a face mask rides a bicycle on a street in Shanghai on March 3, 2020. The world has entered uncharted territory in its battle against the deadly coronavirus, the UN health agency warned, as new infections dropped dramatically in China on March 3 but surged abroad with the US death toll rising to six. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
11/14
This aerial photo taken in Yueyang, Hunan province shows vehicles crossing Jingyue bridge, spanning the Yangtze river, leading to Hubei province on March 3, 2020. The world has entered uncharted territory in its battle against the deadly coronavirus, the UN health agency warned, as new infections dropped dramatically in China on March 3 but surged abroad with the US death toll rising to six. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)
12/14
A dog wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus walks on a street in Beijing on March 3, 2020. – The world has entered uncharted territory in its battle against the deadly coronavirus, the UN health agency warned, as new infections dropped dramatically in China on March 3 but surged abroad with the US death toll rising to six. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
13/14
Yachts Bronenosec Gazprom from Russia (L) and Quantum Racing from the US (R) race in the 52 Super Series regatta in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 March 2020. The 52 SUPER SERIES is established as the world’s leading grand prix monohull yacht racing circuit. 12 teams participate from various countries including Italy, Britain, Germany, USA, France, Russia, Turkey and South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
14/14
A leopard licks through a fence from inside its enclosure on occasion of World Wildlife Day at Manda wildlife Century Park in Jammu, India, 03 March 2020. World Wildlife Day is annually celebrated on 03 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH
