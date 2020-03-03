24 hours in pictures, 3 March 2020

11/14

This aerial photo taken in Yueyang, Hunan province shows vehicles crossing Jingyue bridge, spanning the Yangtze river, leading to Hubei province on March 3, 2020. The world has entered uncharted territory in its battle against the deadly coronavirus, the UN health agency warned, as new infections dropped dramatically in China on March 3 but surged abroad with the US death toll rising to six. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)